Sofia Goggia is fourth! And the smile … – OA Sport

6.49 The Swiss Joana Haehlen is crazy. She takes the lead with 23 cents on Weidle: impressive, she didn’t do anything wrong.

6.48 Marsaglia loses an enormous amount on the final floor and is 14th at 1 ″ 40, 16 cents better than Elena Curtoni. But it is difficult for the technicians to choose to field the Roman in the race tomorrow.

6.46 The Swiss Noemie Kolly loses a lot in the final and is 12th at 1 ″ 06. Let’s now see Francesca Marsaglia, bib number 22. For Nicol Delago we will have to wait for n.29.

6.43 The first 20 went down. Weidle led with 0.36 on Mowinckel and 0.38 on Sofia Goggia. The Bergamo rider got up in the final, but in our opinion she would still have been behind the German, albeit slightly. But the match is tomorrow… The important thing today was to have answers and we got them: the blue can play for something important. And her joy upon arrival, more contained than the day before yesterday and with a sly smile, lets it be understood.

6.42 The Austrian Tamara Tippler is eighth at 51 cents.

6.40 The Slovenian Ilka Stuhec is 15th at 2 ″ 37. The Czech Ester Ledecka sixth with 48 cents.

6.39 Sofia Goggia skied as if nothing had happened less than a month ago. Confident, decisive when cornering, at ease with her speed. The opponents are fearsome, but we are sure that IT CAN BE DONE! We have always believed in it, only Sofia could accomplish such a feat. Just her!

6.37 SIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII !!!! SOFIA C’EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE ‘!!!! The blue is third at 38 cents, she got up in the final! The sly smile that peeks out on the face of the woman from Bergamo is beautiful …

6.35 Huetter closes eleventh at 1 ″ 48. And now let’s see Sofia Goggia!

6.34 Impressive Weidle. He takes the lead with 36 cents over Mowinckel, he didn’t do anything wrong. Now the Austrian Cornelia Huetter, then Sofia Goggia.

6.32 Good performance for Mowinckel, he earns a lot in the final and is in command with 3 cents over Gagnon. Now another skier suitable for this track, the German Kira Weidle.

6.30 Siebenhofer is sixth at 6 tenths. Now the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel, silver 4 years ago in descent.

6.28 The Swiss Priska Nufer test is very convincing. She is third only 11 cents from Gagnon. We are at the Austrian Ramona Siebenhofer, bib number 13. Sofia Goggia will have the n.17.

6.27 The Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami is ninth at 2 ″ 20. We will be wrong, but this descent so suitable for sliding, the Swiss could be more difficult. But she might as well have gone into hiding today.

6.26 Lara Gut jumps a door after the second intermediate.

6.24 The first 10 went down. Gagnon led with 0.02 over Nadia Delago (who missed a goal) and 0.44 over Puchner. Fourth Gisin at half a second, seventh Elena Curtoni at 1 “17, eighth Federica Brignone at 2” 08, ninth Marta Bassino at 2 “94. Watch out now for Lara Gut-Behrami, gold in super-G.

6.23 Gagnon leads with 2 cents on Nadia Delago. It is a track for smooth athletes, but by now we had understood it. Many can win. But if one were 80% as the physiotherapist said …

6.21 Elena Curtoni loses a lot in the upper part and is sixth at 1 ″ 15. She should be the fourth blue in the race tomorrow alongside Goggia and the Delago sisters. It is the turn of Canadian Marie-Michele Gagnon.

6.19 Gisin is third at 0.48 from Nadia Delago. The Swiss also gained 4 tenths for the blue on the final level. It’s up to Elena Curtoni.

6.18 We leave with Michelle Gisin. Switzerland is the # 1 favorite for the combined.

6.14 Bad crash for Flury, who ends up in the nets. He gets up immediately, now there will be an interruption.

6.13 The snow is already ruining. We hope that tomorrow Sofia Goggia will choose the beloved bib number 5, the same as in PyeongChang 2018.

6.12 Marta Bassino also jumped a door, but she didn’t ski well at all. She closes at 2 ″ 92: not good indications for the combined. Now the Swiss Jasmine Flury.

6.10 Worry that Nadia Delago has lost 4 tenths from Puchner on the final plane: strange because the blue is very smooth. She takes the lead with a 42 cent lead, but has missed a door. It’s up to Marta Bassino, who tests the track in view of the combined.

6.08 Nadia Delago was 25 cents ahead at the first intermediate, then she missed a goal.

6.07 Scheyer loses a lot in the final and is third at 6 tenths. Now Nadia Delago, on which we focus a lot.

6.05 And in fact Puchner takes the lead with 31 cents ahead. We see the Austrian Christine Scheyer, then Nadia Delago and Marta Bassino.

6.03 Federica Brignone does not like this track, there is little to do. He will have to come up with something in combination. Closes at 1 ″ 33 from Corinne Suter. The track seems slower after yesterday’s snowfall. Today the sun is shining. Now the Austrian Mirjam Puchner, who could also win on this track.

6.01 1’34 ″ 55 for Suter, who pushed from start to finish. Let’s now see Federica Brignone. We remind you that today the blue will not be competing with each other for the position, but the technicians will decide.

6.00 Start of the test with the Swiss Corinne Suter.

05.58: The tension rises for the start of this last test on the Chinese snows of Yanqing.

05.55: 5 ′ at the start of the descent test!

05.54: The first of the blue will instead be Federica Brignone with the bib n.2: the Aosta Valley, silver in giant in Beijing and sixth in super-G, will have to adapt to a track that does not conform to its characteristics.

05.53: The first athlete to start will be one of the favorites, or the Swiss Corinne Suter, world champion downhill in Cortina last year.

05.52: The athletes will have to deal with a particular, aggressive and treacherous snow. You won’t be able to cut too much with the foils, but it will take a lot to let go. Smoothness will be a fundamental requirement.

05.49: At 06.00 Italian time we start and it is inevitable to understand what the conditions of the track will be.

05.46: It is hoped that another timed test can be held today, given that the weather prevented the second from taking place. Goggia needs it to gain experience on this track and have more and more safety.

05.43: It seemed impossible and instead Sofia Goggia with great willpower left for Beijing. In the last few days the situation has improved and the timed downhill test, the only one to have been held so far, has greatly comforted the blue who at the end heaved a great sigh of relief.

05.40: The first of the blue to leave will be Federica Brignone, silver in giant in these Games and sixth in super-G, while Goggia is with bib n.17. We will also see Marta Bassino, Elena Curtoni, Nadia Delago, Nicol Delago and Francesca Marsaglia at the start.

05.37: Sofia, like all of the rest, however, will have to deal with a complicated context. Wind and cold (temperatures well below freezing) will also be traveling companions for skiers today.

05.34: The Bergamo-born, injured her knee in Cortina, became the protagonist of an exceptional recovery and the improving conditions of her body were surprising and comforting.

05.31: A not very difficult slope, where it matters a lot to let the ski run and trust your materials. A fundamental aspect especially for Sofia Goggia, who needs to test herself in view of tomorrow’s race that she will assign the medals.

05.28: On the snows of Yanqing we are preparing for an important timed test. The athletes, who were unable to compete in the second scheduled descent due to adverse weather conditions, are confident that they will be able to “perform” today to steal all the secrets of the track as quickly as possible.

05.25: Hello and welcome back to LIVE LIVE of the third women’s downhill race of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Hello and welcome back to LIVE LIVE of the third women’s downhill race of the Beijing Winter Olympics. On the Chinese snow we will see the last timed test before the actual race that will award the Olympic medals.

After today’s cancellation of the second race due to unfavorable weather conditions, we will try again today and the hope is to be able to test ourselves on the Cinque Cerchi track before the decisive descent for the podium. There are great expectations Sofia Goggia.

The blue will try to find the right feeling with the Yanqing track and to load up in view of the race on Tuesday 15 February, with the aim of being in shape and being able to try the absolute coup. For the timed trials, in fact, the assignment of the starting bibs takes place through a draw and the blue had as a dowry what, in our latitudes, is considered the unfortunate number par excellence. It is hoped that the Bergamo area will also be able to deny the cabal.

We will see also at the start Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone, Elena Curtoni, Nadia Delago, Nicol Delago and Francesca Marsaglia. The goal will be to do the best possible to have a good feeling in life of what will be.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the third women’s downhill event of the Beijing Winter Olympics: news in real time and constant updates. The start is scheduled at 06.00 Italian time. Have fun!

Photo: LaPresse