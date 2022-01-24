Sofia Goggia, knee sprain and crusader injury: “I’ll try to defend the Olympic title”

It happened again. On the eve of an important appointment Sofia Goggia comes to terms with a serious injury. Last year, one week before the World Championships in Cortina, he fell out of the race at Garmish. This time, again in Cortina and two weeks from the Beijing Games, it went down during the super-G won by Elena Curtoni. The Bergamo-based woman, after a sudden braking, at the next corner spread her skis, her knees opened violently, she flew and bounced on her back on the snow. She got up, touching her limbs, put her tools back on and dropped her head down on her own legs in the parterre. The sensations from the beginning were not positive, the exams on the left knee carried out in the evening at the La Madonnina clinic in Milan showed a “distortion trauma to the left knee, with a partial injury to the cruciate ligament already operated in 2013, a small fibula fracture and a tendon muscle suffering “.

Sofia Goggia, bad fall in the super-G of Cortina. Elena Curtoni wins, Brignone fourth by Alessandra Retico January 23, 2022





Goggia, who yesterday had won the downhill on the Tofane, will start the rehabilitation program tomorrow with the aim of being at the start of the women’s downhill of the Beijing 2022 Olympics scheduled for Tuesday 15 February. “I’m sorry, it is a stop that was not needed at such an important moment of the season – the words of the Italian champion -, but as early as the next few hours I will start physiotherapy to try to defend the Olympic title in the discipline I love most”.