Sofia Goggia, legendary hat-trick! – OA Sport

7.45pm Nadia Delago argues with the lines, especially when cornering. 31st position at 2 ″ 29 from Goggia and nothing to do for the points area.

19.43 At the start Nadia Delago, the last blue in the race.

19.40 Out of Ilka Stuhec who was attached to Goggia after the first intermediate!

19.39 He goes for a walk on the Pichler track which reaches 3 ″ 44 from Goggia, in 35th position.

19.38 Karoline Pichler, the penultimate blue in the race, has started.

19.34 After 33 athletes went down, Sofia Goggia is in the lead with 11 cents ahead of Lara Gut-Behrami and 44 over Mirjam Puchner. Fourth Tippler at half a second, fifth Brignone at 0 ″ 53, sixth Shiffrin at 0 ″ 58 and seventh Curtoni at 0 ″ 64.

19.32 A second late for the Austrian! Excellent eighth position with bib 31.

19.31 Siebenhofer! The Austrian has 6 hundredths of an advantage over Goggia in the first intermediate!

19.28 2 ″ 06 and twenty-fifth position for Nicol Delago, not very brilliant today.

19.28 Nicol Delago starts! 0 ″ 18 late in the first intermediate.

19.27 WHAT A GREAT TRIAL FOR PUCHNER !! THIRD POSITION IN FRONT OF TIPPLER! 44 cents late from Goggia!

19.26 Great first part for Puchner: only 24 cents late from Goggia in the middle of the descent.

19.25 Kira Weidle just out of the top-20: the German arrives at 1 ″ 83 from Sofia Goggia.

19.23 23rd position for Keely Cashman: an obvious error in the first part brings her to 2 ″ 10 from Goggia.

19.21 The Slovenian veteran Marusa Ferk takes a hit: fourteenth position at 1 ″ 42 from the head.

19.19 1 ″ 73 the detachment of Robinson from Goggia: the New Zealander fell in the second part of the race.

19.18 To forget Stephanie Venier’s race who committed an avalanche of inaccuracies: 2 ″ 54 from Goggia.

19.16 Seventeenth Jasmine Flury who undermines Roberta Melesi for just a cent.

7.15pm Laura Gauche is definitely behind: last position at 2 ″ 27 from Goggia. The French occupy the last three squares of the athletes who completed the test.

19.13 1 ″ 81 late from the head for Melesi: seventeenth position for the blue.

19.12 At 75 cents from Goggia Roberta Melesi after two time measurements.

19.10 Sofia Goggia leads the race with 0 ″ 11 ahead of Lara Gut-Behrami and 0 ″ 50 over Tamara Tippler. Fourth Brignone at 0 ″ 53, fifth Shiffrin at 0 ″ 58 and sixth Elena Curtoni at 0 ″ 64.

19.08 Sixteenth Christine Scheyer at 1 ″ 76 from Goggia. The Austrian is definitely back.

19.07 Priska Nufer stops when she was completely leaning on the wall. The Swiss was two cents ahead of Goggia after the first intermediate.

19.06 Accuse a lot in the Shiffrin finale! The American is fifth at 0.58 from Goggia who was unstoppable in the last segment.

19.06 Shiffrin loses 6 cents in the central section.

19.05 What a departure for Shiffrin! 7 cents advantage over Goggia in the upper section!

19.04 Noooooo !!! Mistake on the wall for Elena Curtoni! Fifth position at 0 ″ 64 from Goggia! Great race for the blue anyway.

19.03 0.27 late from Goggia! What a race Curtoni is doing!

19.02 Elena Curtoni leaves! 0.15 gap from Goggia to the first intermediate!

19.01 1.03 late for the Swiss Haehlen who enters fifth position behind Federica Brignone.

19.00 Schmidhofer reaches the finish line with a delay of 1.40 from Goggia: the Austrian is growing after the injury.

18.59 SIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! SOFIA GOGGIA IN COMMAND !!!! RECOVER 36 CENTS IN THE FINAL !!! 0.11 ADVANTAGE ON GUT !! WHAT A COMPANY!

18.59 25 CENTS FROM GUT !! YOU CAN RECOVER!

18.58 Third time for Goggia in the upper part, 16 cents from Gut.

PART SOFIA GOGGIA !!! FORCE SOFIII !!!

18.57 Ledecka recovers in the final: 0.99 from Gut and seventh position.

18.56 Erroraccio on the wall for the Czech who already accuses 1.20 from Gut.

18.54 1.89 late for Romane Miradoli: last position for the French who did not convince. Ester Ledecka is now at the start.

18.53 Marie-Michele Gagnon also gnaws deeply: the Canadian is fourth at 0.92.

18.51 Lara Gut-Behrami commands after ten descents with 39 cents ahead of Tamara Tippler and 42 over Federica Brignone. Fourth place for Johnson at 0.97, Ragnhild Mowinkel is fifth at 0.98. Sixth Francesca Marsaglia.

18.49 Breezy Johnson recovers a lot in the final: fourth position for the American at 0.97 from Gut-Behrami.

18.48 Third position for Federica Brignone! 42 cents late from Gut, just three cents from Tippler’s second place.

18.47 Nooooo !! Correction for Brignone after the jump! He may have missed something!

18.47 Excellent wall made by Brignone! Only four cents late from Gut!

18.46 FEDERICA BRIGNONE PARTS!

18.45 Last position for Tiffany Gauthier, the Frenchwoman arrives at 1 ″ 87 from Lara Gut. The transalpine is too cautious.

18.44 IN COMMAND LARA GUT-BEHRAMI! The red bib anticipates Tippler by 0 ″ 39!

18.43 Increase Gut after the wall! 45 cents!

18.43 36 CENTS ADVANTAGE FOR GUT IN THE FIRST INTERMEDIATE! The Swiss are off to a great start.

18.42 Mowinkel arrives 0 ″ 59 from Tippler, she also lost considerably on the wall.

18.41 1 ″ 01 !! Clearly behind Tippler, Corinne Suter! Bad test.

18.40 1 ″ 13 late for Suter !! He lost a lot in the central part! Switzerland is too conservative.

18.39 Immediately 18 cents of advantage for the Swiss. Visibility appears to have improved.

18.38 Race interrupted to put the goal back in place. Corinne Suter is ready to go.

18.37 FALL FOR ARIANE RAEDLER! Hit a door in full and the attack is released! Fortunately, there are no consequences for the Austrian who immediately got up.

18.36 Tamara Tippler flies in command: the Austrian has gained a lot in the central part, where Marsaglia made the mistake. 61 cents advantage.

18.35 Tamara Tippler at the start, on the podium on this track six years ago.

18.34 Wrong jump for Haaser! The Austrian loses four tenths at the bottom and closes at 0 ″ 48 from Marsaglia.

18.33 The Austrian Haaser starts and has eight hundredths of an advantage over Marsaglia at the start of the race.

18.32 1’19 “.39 the time trial of Francesca Marsaglia who did not fully convince.

18.31 Low line at the entrance to the wall, he had to slow down the Roman.

18.30 THE RACE BEGINS !! FRANCESCA MARSAGLIA HAS GONE!

18.29 Definitely cold temperatures in Canada today: between -14 and -12 ° C.

18.27 As we know, Marta Bassino is not present, who has chosen a more slalom-oriented program at the start of the season, overshadowing the fast disciplines.

18.25 Seven Italians at the start today: with 1 Marsaglia, with 9 Brignone, with 14 Goggia, 17 for Curtoni, 21 Melesi, 30 Nicol Delago and 41 Nadia Delago.

18.21 We will see if Mikaela Shiffrin will perform today: the American phenomenon has disappointed in the two descents and a change of gear is expected from the 1995 stars and stripes class. The American will go down with bib number 18.

18.18 The two Swiss are very dangerous: Lara Gut-Behrami and Corinne Suter. The former hasn’t gotten into shape yet, but she is the one who won the SuperG specialty cup last year. The second in speed is constantly the protagonist.

18.15 Breezy Johnson was the only one to approach the queues of Sofia Goggia in the two descents: the American is to keep an eye on even today, despite a more treacherous track.

18.12 The other blue to be held in high regard is Federica Brignone: the Aosta Valley has conquered two top 15 downhill and on a decidedly more technical track she can make the difference. The condition looks good and the feeling with the Alberta snow also seemed decent.

18.09 Goggia has already climbed to third position in the overall World Cup, behind only Shiffrin and Vlhova. The rebalancing of the calendar between fast tests and technical tests could facilitate the 1992 Italian class to fight to the end for the Crystal Ball.

18.06 Goggia today will start with bib number 14, after starting with number 5 in both descents. With a bib like this one can undoubtedly hope to make a test of great depth.

18.03 Sofia Goggia is in a magical moment at this beginning of the season: two victories in the first two descents have already catapulted the Bergamo woman towards the highest goals. We will see what will be the performance of the Olympic champion in descent also in Super Giant.

18.00 Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the Lake Louise SuperG, valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Skiing World Cup. Last appointment of the Canadian weekend for “jet women”.

Good morning OA Sport friends and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the women’s Super-G in Lake Louise, valid for the 2021-2022 Women’s Alpine Skiing World Cup. Third race of the weekend for the “jet women” after the two runs on Friday and Saturday on the “Men’s Olympic Downhill”.

A very brilliant Sofia Goggia she can only start among the very first favorites: the downhill rider from Bergamo has made a void twice out of two, her physical condition after the injury last February already seems excellent. Undoubtedly the track is more technical, but the blue has already shown in the recent past that he knows how to perform at his best even in this specialty.

The main opponent for the Olympic downhill champion could be her compatriot Federica Brignone. The Aosta Valley is skiing fairly well in Alberta and has obtained two placings in the first 15 positions in the two descents. In SuperG he could further raise his performance.

Never to be underestimated Lara Gut-Behrami: the Swiss has revealed some difficulties in North America, but in this specialty she is always among the top of the class. Also to keep an eye on the Swiss Corinne Suter, the Czech Ester Ledecka and the US Breezy Johnson.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the women’s Super-G in Lake Louise (Canada), valid for the 2021-2022 Women’s Alpine Ski World Cup. The race will start at 18.30, we will connect well in advance to better introduce the event. Good fun!

