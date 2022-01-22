Sofia Goggia: “My heart exploded, double victory”

January 22, 2022

Sofia Goggia happily commented on the triumph in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Sofia Goggia is particularly satisfied the one who presented herself to the Rai microphones after the downhill victory in Cortina d’Ampezzo: “After Zauchensee I had a difficult week: on Monday I didn’t walk, from seven in the morning to seven in the evening in therapy , then the first test faced with fear: it’s incredible, my heart is full of emotions “.

“I think the Olympia delle Tofane is beautiful from top to bottom, when I knew they would shorten it, we started from the plain and there I struggle, I made the Delta curve and saw the wind, but I believed it, I wanted to cross the finish line and take a dip with the public and when I realized I was first my heart exploded “.

The Azzurri are more energized than ever after the victory at home: “Feeling the affection from the supporters is a personal victory that is perhaps worth even more than that on skis, today I enjoy this victory which I think is one of the most beautiful of my career. , for many reasons. Tomorrow there is the super-G and the most important race is always the next one. I feel the Tricolore on me, it gives me a boost “.