Sofia Goggia: «Recovery ok». He is on pole in «his» Cortina, today the downhill

Sofia Goggia-Olympia delle Tofane, a combination that always smells of “something great”. Four years after the last time, the Bergamo champion returns to his favorite track. In 2018 the free masterpiece in which he literally sent the most direct pursuers, Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin, to school. Not exactly any two. And it doesn’t matter if in the next two races – bis downhill and super-G – she would have remained at the post. The absolute delirium had already been staged, to reach an even higher point than the double place of honor of 2017 (downhill and super-G). The pearl of the Dolomites, in addition to being a solid couple in terms of image, however, is also linked to the regret of having missed the last World Cup. Despite the “patches” due to the flight with chills attached last Saturday at Altenmarkt, Sofia printed the best time in both the timed sessions on Thursday and yesterday. In the second, in particular, with her 1’36 ”72 she preceded the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel by 41/100 and the Swiss Michelle Gisin by 44.

«I checked in a few passages – said the blue at the end -, I studied the track well and I tried to make the point where yesterday (Thursday for the reader, ed) I jumped the door. I was calm looking for my certainties. The recovery continues at its best, I had an exponential progression and I’m really happy about this because I couldn’t stand on my legs on Monday ».