Sofia Goggia rejoices and cries for joy! Great answers – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

5.20 Thanks for joining us and good continuation of the day. A sporting greeting.

5.15 Tomorrow at 4.00 the second test, snow permitting. The weather forecasts are then better for Monday and for the race on Tuesday.

5.12 Today, however, it was only important to understand Sofia Goggia’s conditions. The Bergamo team started very cautiously. Then she saw just how she started to gain confidence as she got off. Upon arrival she raised her arms and screamed with joy, unable to hold back her tears of emotion. Sofia is there! And she has already taught us that nothing is impossible when the body and the mind are reaching for the same goal.

5.10 The placements of the Italians: 12th Sofia Goggia at 1 ″ 55, 15th Nadia Delago at 1 ″ 71, 17th Nicol Delago at 2 ″ 17, 18th Elena Curtoni at 2 ″ 31, 20th Federica Brignone at 2 ″ 42, 21st Marta Bassino at 2 ″ 46, 29th Francesca Marsaglia at 3 ″ 00. The blue shot only at times, today’s times are not so indicative.

5.07 The ranking of the first round:

Priska Nufer (Switzerland) 1’33 ″ 47 with a goal jump Kira Weidle (Germany) +0.44 Christine Scheyer (Austria) +0.67 Corinne Suter (Switzerland) +0.83 Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) +0.86 Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland) +0.94 Laura Gauche (France) +0.99 Joana Haehlen (Switzerland) +1.24 Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) +1.33 Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) +1.40

5.03 New Zealander Alice Robinson is 19th at 2 ″ 34.

4.59 The American Cashman is 27th at 3 ″ 67.

4.58 Good performance by Mikaela Shiffrin, ninth at 1 ″ 33. If she regains confidence, it would be the favored logic for combined gold.

4.56 The Swiss Wendy Holdener, one of the favorites of the combined, simply takes the measures and closes at 5 seconds.

4.55 Tomorrow it is not taken for granted that the second test will take place: snow is expected.

4.53 Marsaglia accuses 3 seconds sharp, with jump of goal. It’s 24ma. 30 athletes have gone down, there are still 7-8 of a good level missing.

4.51 The Russian Pleshkova closes 3 ″ 62 from the top. It’s up to Francesca Marsaglia.

4.49 Other French: Romane Miradoli is 20ma at 2 ″ 66.

4.48 French Laura Gauche is seventh at 0.99. The first Italian is Sofia Goggia, eleventh at 1 ″ 55.

4.46 The Swiss Priska Nufer takes the lead, but has clearly missed a door. For her 0.44 on Weidle.

4.45 Nicol Delago jumps a door and makes several mistakes. In the final he gets up and is 14th at 1 ″ 73.

4.43 The American Wiles is eleventh at 1 ″ 23. Let’s now see Nicol Delago.

4.42 The Swiss Joana Haehlen is sixth at 8 tenths. The Swiss are pulling because there is internal selection for the four places up for grabs on Tuesday.

4.41 The Swiss Kolly is 16th at 2 ″ 35. The Austrian Raedler does not start due to knee problems.

4.38 The first 20 went down. Weidle led with 0.23 on Scheyer, 0.39 on Suter, 0.42 on Gisin, 0.50 on Gut-Behrami. Sofia Goggia, on her return, is eighth at 1 ″ 11: the woman from Bergamo exulted, bursting into a liberating cry. Tenth Nadia Delago at 1 ″ 27.

4.37 On the other hand, the time of the Austrian Tamara Tippler is high, 15ma at 2 ″ 24.

4.35 New change at the top. German Kira Weidle is first with 23 cents on Scheyer.

4.33 The Austrian Christine Scheyer flies to the lead in 1’34 ″ 14. She does 0.16 better than Corinne Suter. The feeling is that the track is speeding up.

4.31 Lara Gut-Behrami is scary even downhill. The Swiss had 52 cents of advantage in the third intermediate, then she got up and finished third at 0.11. We have three Swiss in the top three! She finished sixth at 0.72.

04.30 Michelle Gisin enters second position three cents from Corinne Suter. Two Swiss in front.

04.28 Corinne Suter doesn’t spare herself and is unleashed! She disputes the test as if she were in the race and prints a thunderous 1: 34.30, preceding Mowinckel by 57 cents. Sofia Goggia fourth at 72 cents.

04.25 The Swiss Jasmine Flury accumulates three tenths of an advantage in the initial stretch, then gradually loses and is fourth at 0.26 from the leader. Petra Vlhova from Slovakia has decided not to start. Now she is the turn of the Swiss Corinne Suter.

04.23 The Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel jumps to the lead with a time of 1: 34.87, ahead of Ledecka by 7 cents. Sofia Goggia is third at 15 cents.

04.21 We liked Sofia Goggia: she skied without fear, showing great speed in some parts and skiing with conviction. The Bergamo team did not hold back. Her smile and the exultation at the finish warm our hearts. Very, very good after weeks of fear and doubt.

04.20 Sofia Goggia leaves in a moment with little visibility. She brakes a little more than the others near the first jump, where many have jumped the door. The Bergamo woman accuses 55 cents at the first intermediate, she seems a bit suffering on her right foot, but then she begins to gain confidence. She is good at speed, despite a couple of flaws. She paves the way in the final with great personality and closes at 8 cents from Ledecka. Once she reaches the finish line she raises the sticks above her helmet and shows a beaming smile! THE AZURE CONVINCES AND IS SATISFIED!

04.19 Technical break before Sofia Goggia’s descent. The expectation grows.

04.18 The Slovenian Ilka Stuhec stops near the penultimate intermediate. She looks like she’s in a bit of pain. She then she arrives at the finish line with a delay of 10 seconds. NOW SOFIA GOGGIA!

04.16 Ester Ledecka also jumps the door on the initial jump, then she is very fast in the second part of the race and recovers six tenths to Nadia Delago: the Czech flies to the lead with 24 hundredths of an advantage. PGS Snowboard Olympic Champion did not spare herself.

04.14 Marie-Michele Gagnon is very fast. Beware of the Canadian because this track could be congenial to her characteristics: she is second at 14 cents from Nadia Delago. Now the Czech Ester Ledecka.

04.12 Ramona Siebenhofer studies the track, not looking for the time. Among other things, the Austrian had not even made the super-G, so she had to learn the track better. She closes with a delay of 2.17. Now the Canadian Cagnon, the expectation for Sofia Goggia is growing: two other athletes and then it’s up to her.

04.10 Marta Bassino is good at not jumping the door in the initial stretch, then she also manages to make speed and is very precise. A good performance by the Piedmontese, that she keeps pace with Nadia Delago in the central section (four tenths behind), then in the final she is a bit slow and closes 75 hundredths late.

04.08 Puchner hides a lot, doesn’t push and tries to understand some secrets of the track. The Austrian does not jump doors, but in several places she got up. You are 2.45 late. Now Marat Bassino.

04.06 Federica Brignone has jumped a door in the initial section, like Huetter. It is not easy to read a new track at its best. The Aosta Valley was very good in the final, where she gained on Nadia Delago and closed at 0.71 (she is third). Now the Austrian Mirijam Puchner.

04.05 Elena Curtoni is more precise than Nadia Delago in the upper part, but she is less fast. Excellent management of the blue, which flattens out in the final and ends with 60 hundredths of a delay: most of the delay was accumulated in the upper part. Now Federica Brignone.

04.03 Cornelia Huetter jumps a door in the initial section, on the first jump. The Austrian is clean in the initial phase, then she gets up a little before entering the initial stretch and closes with a delay of 1.16 from Delago. Now Elena Curtoni.

04.02 Beautiful visibility on the track. Nadia Delago goes wide before a jump in the central phase, a few moments before the intermediate. Pay attention to the entrance into the canyon, she went a little wide: precision is needed because there is then the long flat section where speed is needed. She gets up in the final, closes with a time of 1: 35.18.

04.00 IT BEGINS! Nadia Delago at the starting gate.

03.56 The expectation grows. In four minutes the start with Nadia Delago. Sofia Goggia will go down around 04.15-04.20.

03.54 Mikaela Shiffrin is also on trial. The American, with bib number 32, is a veteran of the falls in giant and slalom, in super-G she struggled.

03.52 Nicol Delago (25) and Francesca Marsaglia (30) are also involved in the test. Italy has four places available for the race, so these tests are used to decide the formation to be deployed on Tuesday 15 February.

03.50 Ten minutes at the start of the first timed trial of the women’s descent at the Olympics.

03.48 Lara Gut won yesterday’s super-G and is among the favorites in the downhill. The Swiss chose bib number 17. Attention also to the Austrian Ramona Siebenhofer (7), the Czech Ester Ledecka (9), the other Swiss Jasmine Flury (13), Corinne Suter (15) and Michelle Gisin (16).

03.46 We will have four Italians in the first six to go down: Nadia Delago (1), Elena Curtoni (3), Federica Brignone (4), Marta Bassino (6). The intruders are the Austrians Cornelia Huetter (2) and Mirjam Puchner (5).

03.44 Sofia Goggia has been working hard in the last three weeks: physiotherapy, intense training, rehabilitation just to try to find the right shape and look for the bang downhill at the Games. Will the mission be successful? Today it will be important to understand the condition and study the lines of the track a little, without overdoing it.

03.42 Sofia Goggia won the gold medal at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics. If she was physically fit she would naturally be the big favorite of the eve.

03.40 Sofia Goggia will go down with bib number 11. We remember that in the season she won four races in the World Cup.

03.38 The hope is that Sofia Goggia is well and that she can compete in three days. The blue has repeatedly declared that she will not be “la Goggia”, but we’ll see. She probably today she will not force that much, it will be important to understand what will be the sensations that she will manifest.

03.36 There has been a lot of talk in recent days about the shape of the Bergamo player: optimistic on social media, a little more covered with journalists. Today we will know a little more.

03.34 There is great expectation for our Sofia Goggia, who finally makes her debut at the Games. The downhill Olympic champion had to give up yesterday’s super-G and she is looking for her optimal form after the injury in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

03.32 The girls will have the opportunity to test the Yanqing track. It will start at 04.00 with the first of the three scheduled tests (one tomorrow, the other Monday). The race is scheduled for Tuesday 15 February (04.00 am).

03.30 Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the first timed trial of women’s downhill at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

THE CHRONICLE OF THE FEMALE SUPER-G

Hello and welcome friends of OA Sport to LIVE LIVE of the first timed downhill test. The fastest women on the globe sharpen their claws ahead of the Olympic free and prepare to face it again the “Rock” of Yanqing, track so far lacking in satisfaction for the blue colors.

The attention of fans and athletes is directed to the favorite of the eve Sofia Goggia, injured rather seriously in Cortina a few weeks ago but determined to try everything in order to defend the gold won in Pyeongchang in 2018. Together with “Super Sofi” the sisters Nadia and Nicol Delago, Federica Brignone, Marta Bassino, Francesca Marsaglia and Elena Curtoni will also be involved in this training session.

Our standard bearers will have to watch their backs from the Swiss Corinne Suter and Lara Gut-Behrami, fresh winner of the five-circle SuperG. Even the Czech Ester Ledecka he performed well on the Chinese slope, while the Austrians Mirjam Puchner and Tamara Tippler they want to repeat the good performance of 24 hours ago.

Alpine skiing, Italy will do better downhill with the Delago sisters. And Sofia Goggia …

First timed test to be followed to better understand Sofia’s potential, even if the sprinters (first of all) will hardly push the accelerator to the maximum. Through the LIVE LIVE curated by OA Sport you can stay updated in real time on the progress of the trial, stay in our company!

Photo: Lapresse