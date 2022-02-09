Sofia Goggia still does not know if she will compete in Beijing

Sofia Goggia, the strongest Italian skier, left on Sunday for the Beijing Winter Olympics, after postponing the trip – and renounced being the Italian standard-bearer in the inaugural ceremony – to recover from the injury suffered on 23 January in the supergiant of Cortina d ‘Ampezzo. Since Monday she has been training on the Yanqing slopes in view of the next alpine skiing tests, even if her conditions do not seem the best.

The fall of Cortina at the end of January had caused her to sprain her left knee, a partial injury to the cruciate ligament and a small fracture of the fibula, all made even more delicate by two previous operations on the injured parts. In order not to miss the Olympics, she did not undergo surgery, and a few days after the crash she began training to try to get to Beijing in conditions to at least compete.

Good physical parameters allowed her to get back on skis last week in Italy. Since she’s in China she’s been giving little updates on her condition, without ever getting too unbalanced: “I’m ‘nagging’, I don’t expose myself so much,” she said in her latest story on Instagram. On Tuesday she explained to Rai that she “still has some time”, but that she cannot guarantee anything, not even participation in the downhill.

On Wednesday he also spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport, to whom he said: «I don’t feel pain while skiing, but it is clear that I still have to strengthen my leg because after four days it was practically gone. Now I have swollen it a bit, but having what I had, between the head of the fibula, ligaments a little torn … That is an area where a lot of tissues pass. Let’s see, I don’t expect anything. I see from day to day ».

Goggia should participate in the downhill and the supergiant. The latter is scheduled for Friday, when in Italy it will be four in the morning, while the downhill is scheduled for Tuesday 15 at the same time, after a few days reserved for training. Depending on the conditions, she could decide to try both or to skip the supergiant (the more technical of the two) in order not to strain the injured parts too much in view of the downhill, a specialty in which she is reigning Olympic champion.

– Read also: The most elegant rivalry of the Olympics