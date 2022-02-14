Sofia Goggia timetable, program, tv, streaming, startlist – OA Sport

On Tuesday 15 February (4.00 am Italian time) the women’s downhill run of the Olympics will be staged Beijing Winter 2022. Italy wants to dream big with Sofia Goggia, who has recovered from the injury and which has aroused good impressions in practice: the Bergamo rider will show up at the starting gate with the aim of blowing up the bench. The 2018 Olympic Champion of PyeongChang wants to dream big after the difficult moments of the last few weeks and will be on the hunt for a sensational thrill.

Sofia Goggia will go down with bib number 13. This is the choice made by our standard bearer, who exploited her right of first refusal by focusing on a bib out of the top ten. Her direct opponents wanted to mark her: Swiss Corinne Suter opted for 15, the other Swiss Lara Gut selected 19, German Kira Weidle selected 17. The Austrians Ramona Siebenhofer (7) and Mirjam Puchner (9) remained lower, the Swiss Jasmine Flury wanted the 3, while the Czech Ester Ledecka will go down for fifth.

Our Elena Curtoni will open the dance with the number 1, while Nadia Dalago will look for the coup with the number 11. Attention also to other noteworthy rivals such as the Austrians Cornelia Huetter (18) and Tamara Tippler (18), the American Mikaela Shiffrin (12), the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel (6), the Swiss Joana Haehlen (4). Our Nicol Delago (10) will also try.

OLYMPICS WOMEN DESCENT STARTLIST: STARTING BIBS

1 297910 CURTONI Elena 1991 ITA

2 197497 MIRADOLI Romane 1994 FRA

3 516248 FLURY Jasmine 1993 SUI

4 516185 HAEHLEN Joana 1992 SUI

5 155763 LEDECKA Ester 1995 CZE

6 425929 MOWINCKEL Ragnhild 1992 NOR

7 56087 SIEBENHOFER Ramona 1991 AUT

8 105269 GAGNON Marie-Michele 1989 CAN

9 56125 PUCHNER Mirjam 1992 AUT

10 299466 DELAGO Nicol 1996 ITA

11 299630 DELAGO Nadia 1997 ITA

12 6535237 SHIFFRIN Mikaela 1995 USA

13 298323 GOGGIA Sofia 1992 ITA

14 565360 STUHEC Ilka 1990 SLO

15 516319 SUTER Corinne 1994 SUI

16 197641 GAUCHE Laura 1995 FRA

17 206668 WEIDLE Kira 1996 GER

18 56128 HUETTER Cornelia 1992 AUT

19 516138 GUT-BEHRAMI Lara 1991 SUI

20 56088 TIPPLER Tamara 1991 AUT

21 6536396 WILKINSON Alix 2000 USA

22 197383 GAUTHIER Tiffany 1993 FRA

23 415232 ROBINSON Alice 2001 NZL

24 715171 MUZAFERIJA Elvedina 1999 BIH

25 485941 PLESHKOVA Julia 1997 ROC

26 6536213 CASHMAN Keely 1999 USA

27 197956 CERUTTI Camille 1998 FRA

28 45331 SMALL Greta 1995 AUS

29 565320 FERK SAIONI Marusa 1988 SLO

30 539536 WILES Jacqueline 1992 USA

31 107583 REMME Roni 1996 CAN

32 25210 MORENO Cande 2000 AND

33 155848 NOVA Tereza 1998 CZE

34 315187 IGNJATOVIC Nevena 1990 SRB

35 155994 NOVAKOVA Barbora 2002 CZE

36 125038 KONG Fanying 1996 CHN

Photo: Lapresse