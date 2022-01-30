Sofia Goggia trains towards Beijing with optimism: “Work in very progress”

“If this is the plan that God has reserved for me, I can only open my arms, welcome it and accept it. And go on“He had left us like this Sofia Goggia with her last post on Instagram 4 days ago, which returned to the accident that occurred in Cortina on January 23rd. And then again “Forward with confidence“, in the stories of the past few days. Today we find her again on Instagram, still in the inevitable stories, as she trains to return to fight, with a very specific goal: the Olympic descent, scheduled in Beijing on February 15.

Sprain of the left knee with a partial injury to the cruciate ligament already operated in 2013, a small fracture of the fibula and a tendon muscle suffering. An injury that would have sunk anyone, but not Sofia who in fact now exalts herself in the rehabilitation process, asking for the help of her supporters. “Work in very progress” and then again “PS: Hi Fans”. The desire is there, the possibility of getting back on their feet to face this tough test too.

The words of Michela Moioli – who will take the place of Sofia as Italy’s standard-bearer in the opening ceremony – together with those of Malagò, Mattarella and many athletes who know and respect her do nothing but push Sofia towards her personal goal. And we with them.

