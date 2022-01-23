Sofia Goggia tries again, Brignone and Curtoni for the redemption – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

What time is Sofia Goggia competing? – The startlist of the Super-G of Cortina

women's Super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo, valid for the Alpine Ski World Cup 2021-2022.

Three Italians occupy the first three positions of the supergiant specialty cup: Sofia Goggia, Federica Brignone and Elena Curtoni. Goggia will start with bib number 13: the Bergamo-born won in this discipline in Lake Louise and Val d’Isère, also reaching the podium in St. Moritz. Brignone will start with 9 and is in great shape: the Aosta Valley won in Zauchensee last week and in the second supergiant of St. Moritz. Curtoni is experiencing his best season of his career: already two podiums and six top-10 finishes. The 1991 class of the army will start with the 5.

There are different opponents for the blue, above all the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami And Corinne Suter: both are growing in condition and speed are always to be considered in the elite. Also keep an eye on the Olympic champion Ester Ledecka and ad Alice Robinson: the New Zealander returned to Zauchensee after the positivity to Covid-19.

In addition to Goggia, winner yesterday in the downhill, Brignone and Curtoni, we will see at the start Francesca Marsaglia with 8, Marta Bassino with 15 to confirm the growth shown in Austria, with 23 Nicol Delago, with 36 Roberta Melesi, the 41 for Karoline Pichler and 45 for Nadia Delago.

