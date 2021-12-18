Sports

Sofia Goggia triumphs in the Val d’Isere descent: seventh success in a row that earned her the leap to the top of the world rankings

Sofia Goggia center the fourth seasonal success in world Cup, the 15th in his career, triumphing in the downhill of the Val d’Isere and leaping at the top of the general classification of the Cup. The 29-year-old from Bergamo stands out with the time of 1’41 “71 in front of the US Breezy Johnson (1’41 “98) and to the Austrians Mirjam Puchner (1’42 ″ 62) And Ramona Siebenhofer (1’43 ″ 04). For Goggia it is the seventh success consecutive downhill, exactly one year after the first success obtained on the French track, it was repeated again with great class. The athlete of the Fiamme Gialle has beaten the competition of her opponents, dominating the competition and increasingly consolidating her position at the head of the specialty ranking.

Taking advantage of the absence of Mikaela Shiffrin, Sofia Goggia, thanks to her fourth victory of the season (including the SuperG of Lake Louise) jumped to the top of the overall standings with 535 points, in front of the American, stops at 525. Third position is the prerogative of Petra Vhlova, also absent, at altitude 340. Specialty ranking who always sees Goggia in command a 300 points, followed by Breezy Johnson to 240 And Mirjam Puchner with 152 points. “Val d’Isere is a magical place, here I made many podiums and I got my first downhill victory last year which allowed me to win a calf. I don’t think about the streak I have in this specialty but to go as fast as possible, and here the competition is great, as demonstrated by the second test as well ”. It says so right there Bergamo champion. “In the first test I felt very loose, but today less well because the track danced more and the snow was more compact and I was not able to have the same feeling as yesterday. satisfied, I think I did two good tests and I have all the tools to better analyze the track ”, he concludes.

The eleventh success in descent allows her to get on the podium of the most successful blue ever, hooking the legend to third place Isolde Kostner, behind only Deborah Compagnoni And Federica Brignone, respectively a 16 And 17 wins.

