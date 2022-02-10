Sofia Goggia will not participate in the super-G at the Beijing Olympics. The descent of February 15 remains – Corriere.it

from Daniele Sparisci, sent to Beijing

The Bergamo champion decided not to risk after trying the track, in the race Federica Brignone and Elena Curtoni

Sofia Goggia I will not participate in the women’s Olympic super-G scheduled for 11 February (4 am Italian time) on the Yanqing track. The decision had been in the air for days and now it’s official. With a few days of training – arrived in China only on Monday – the champion from Bergamo has chosen to take more time in view of the descent on Tuesday 15 February. The injury remedied in the super-G of Cortina on 23 January still too fresh despite the great rehabilitation work carried out in Italy, was followed by a staff of physiotherapists who also recovered the blue sprinter Filippo Tortu. In the bad fall Goggia had procured a microfracture of the head of the fibula and a partial lesion of the cruciate ligament of the anterior knee.

Sofia had said that it would only be her choice if she took part in the super-G, but also federal technicians advised her to be cautious. In his recovery path he alternated days of euphoria posting motivational messages (There is no room for doubts) to others down, especially the first one on skis on the snows of Yanqing. The great pressure and I am not at my best.

I don’t know if I should even make the descent, the conditions are what they are and I’m sorry not to be competitive, he said. Amidst doubts and torments, the countdown will continue towards the free ascent of which reigning Olympic champion. On Saturday there will be the first tests of the track, the desire to try will be there.

