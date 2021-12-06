Sofia Goggia’s perfect weekend: treble to return to the Ski World Cup. Injury, recovery, statistics: so she returned to dominate

Sofia Goggia is back to Lake Louise in Canada after the serious injury that forced her to miss the Cortina World Cup and take home a treble in a weekend that allows Italy to reach 104 successes in the history of women’s alpine skiing. On the Canadian track the enterprise had only succeeded in Katja Seizinger in 1997 and three times to the queen of skiing Lindsay Lonn (2011, 2014 and 2015), of which Goggia makes it clear that he is theheir.

There could not have been a better return after theinjury at the end of January, in which he fell on one service track while returning to the valley after the cancellation of the supergiant and broke the right tibial plateau, the 29-year-old from Bergamo of the Fiamme Gialle in three days lined up twelfth, 13th and fourteenth victory in his career, including the fourth in the Super-G, not really his specialty.

“Has been a crazy triptych, three victories in three days I would never have expected them, it is a great result here in Lake Louise ”. Then, speaking of the last race, he adds “it was even more beautiful, last year in general I was not able to take this step going from the descent to the supergiant, instead this time despite a race where I controlled the skiing a lot in the first part, in the second I went wild and when I saw that I was in front of Lara Gut and my light was green, I immediately thought I had won. I am really very happy, I wear two red bibs, there would be a lot to celebrate but we must not lose focus e stay on the piece, already next weekend there will be two super giants and new challenges await us, so let’s not let our guard down ”.

The Bergamo area is already looking at Saint Moritz, next stage of the World Cup. To date, in the races in which she took part, the last to beat her on the track was Corinne Suter, last world gold a Curtain, on December 18, 2020 in Val d’Isère. With the triptych of successes in Lake Louise, Goggia touches 35 podiums overall in the World Cup and reaches Piero Gros in seventh position among the blues. The ranking is led by Alberto Tomba with 88, followed by Gustavo Thoeni with 69 and Isolde Kostner with 51. Quarte tied Deborah Compagnoni And Federica Brignone to 44. And the season that will lead to Beijing Winter Games it has just begun.