Sofía Jirau becomes the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome Celebs RMMN | SHOWS

Puerto Rican Sofía Jirau officially became the first model with Down syndrome to be part of a campaign to El Secreto de Victoria.

The 25-year-old used her Instagram account to inform her followers that she had joined the Love Cloud Collection inclusion campaign of the prestigious international brand.

“One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret. I am the first model with Down syndrome El Secreto de Victoria!”, he wrote at the beginning of his public message.

“Thanks to all of you for always supporting me in my projects. Thanks to Victoria’s Secret for seeing me as a model without limits and making me part of the inclusion campaign Love Cloud Collection. This is just the beginning, now it’s formed! Inside and outside there are no limits”added the model.

sofia jirau She accompanied the ad on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of herself wearing a bra from the underwear brand.

The 25-year-old Puerto Rican received the support of her followers on social networks and the foreign press for her great step in the world of modeling.

