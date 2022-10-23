Sofia of Sweden debuts dress from The Vampire’s Wife

The coincidences between the cabinets of the royals are usual. It is not the first time that we see two of them share a design: Queen Letizia and Victoria of Sweden share a dress printed in blue and orange tones by Sandro, and precisely Letizia and Sofía of Sweden have also worn the same nude dress by Hugo Boss. But the coincidences do not end here: now it has been Princess Sofia of Sweden who has debuted a dress from The Vampire’s Wife that follows Kate Middleton’s favorite patternwho has made this firm one of his favorites.

The Swedish princess attended a Project Playground benefit gala and opted for a floral print dress that is perfect for an evening look: a round neck design, French sleeves with puffed shoulders, a fitted body and a midi skirt finished in three small ruffles, matching the sleeves.

The princess has combined this design with black pumps and gold hoops. A design with which Victoria of Sweden is inspired by Kate Middleton’s favorite dress. The royal An English woman is a fan of the fashion firm founded by Susie Cave, wife of musician Nick Cave, and which has also worn other celebrities like Alexa Chung, Leighton Meester, Keira Knightley or Natalie Portman.

In 2020, Kate Middleton chose a metallic green dress from The Vampire’s Wife that was destined to go down in history: With that look she was immortalized by the painter Jamie Coreth for a portrait with Prince William that is exhibited at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge. But it is not the only dress of this firm that the Princess of Wales owns.

On her tour of the Caribbean in March 2022, one of her most applauded looks was precisely from this firm: a pink dress tailored for her and inspired by the model with flower print The Light Sleeperto which he added a thin belt to mark the waist and a slightly more open neck.

Without a doubt, Susie Cave knows how to conquer the royals with your designs. Will we ever see another princess wearing a Tha Vampire’s Wife skin?