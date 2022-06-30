Sofía Oria: “Playing bad is what I like the most in the world”

sofia oria (Madrid, 2002) has just turned twenty years old, almost magical, and can boast of having a much more interesting resume as an actress than that of many other relatively more established performers in the Spanish film industry. She started her acting career with a bang as she was Snow White (Pablo Berger, 2012), where he gave life to the child version of the protagonist when he was only ten years old. Three years later she went through The Adventures of Captain Alatristethe series that brought to Telecinco the literary character created by Arturo Pérez Reverte, and then the opportunity would come that would change everything: giants.

It was Enrique Urbizu the one who noticed her to offer her a role in this thriller starring Daniel Grao and José Coronado. later it would come Freedom, the next production by the director from Bilbao and in between Caronte, another award-winning thriller with Roberto Álamo at the helm. All of this was shot before this bright-eyed actress came of age. Now, the interpreter has become a recurring face of the most acidic comedy. At the end of 2021 she became Alexia in mom or dad, the not at all politically correct story of a divorce from Dani de la Orden starring Paco León and Miren Ibarguren. And in 2022 in Milena in mom don’t mess around (in theaters from July 1), an approximation sex-positive to life after a separation in middle age that has in a Malena Alterio in a state of grace to her leading actress. We chatted with Sofía Oria days before the premiere of this latest film about how she got here, the path she has traveled, the plans B and the future.

What attracted you to Milena to decide to play her?

The two characters, Clara’s sons, the protagonist, represent the two opposite poles that can occur in the face of the mother’s attitude. He has a point of anxiety and does not believe that something like that [su madre entrando en una aplicación de citas] may be happening and she is calm. Milena is very modern, she is committed to the world and has a feminist point of view that makes her not worry about what happens to her mother beyond what is normal. She is a girl with her feet on the ground and has very clear ideas.

His brother replicates behaviors that are quite macho and out of place.

Absolutely. The funny thing is that Oscar [Ortuño] and I are also like day and night in a lot of things. In general, during the entire shoot there was a super cool dynamic in the cast. We all get along very well and recording in Madrid is not the same as doing it in Pamplona or any other place outside. We had a great time and it was a whole month of coexistence together. Óscar and I had agreed on other things, like mom or dad either Lies, and that allowed us to take on the sibling dynamic. I’m actually the dry one and he’s the nice one, although he doesn’t seem like it.

The film is directed by a woman, Daniela Fejerman, something that is noticeable in that unprejudiced approach to the character of Clara, the protagonist.

It is a woman with whom you identify and think that you could do the same as her. Daniela wanted Clara to be a normal woman, she repeated it all the time. A woman who finds herself in that situation, in which any woman could see herself. It is normalized among men to be with many women or with younger girls.

I have an intuition that in your next role you will no longer be ‘the daughter of’.

There are projects that could become, but the truth is that there is nothing at the moment that completely convinces me… Ah, well, actually yes, I have been doing one of the episodes of the second season of stories not to sleep [La alarma, de Nacho Vigalondo] and the truth is that it is very cool. It will not be very scary, but it is somewhat disturbing and rare. I’ve done a cool role there.

I guess it’s a reprieve after two roles as similar as ‘Mom or Dad’ and ‘Mom don’t mess around’.

I rolled mom don’t mess around in 2021 and the truth is that I separate everything I do a lot. He noticed that they were similar papers, but they are different. Alexia is more of an edge teenager with a point of seeking maturity when it comes to taking care of her siblings, and Milena is older and more focused from the beginning, she is also twenty years old.

In 2012 you made your debut with ‘Blancanieves’, a ‘boom’ in Spanish cinema. How do you remember?

I was very little. At no time did I realize the magnitude that was reaching that. When we shot I had just turned nine and when it was released I was already ten. I remember everything as a game. I had never really wanted to be an actress. She was a very naughty girl, she wanted to be a spy and I grew up next to my cousin, with whom I used to play Hot Wheels and killing games on the Playstation. All my friends around me said that they wanted to be actresses or singers, and I said that I wanted to be a spy. I went to the theater and I liked it a lot, and this movie was like a continuation of that. Paul and Maribel [Verdú] They made it very pleasant and I did not realize the weight I was carrying. I don’t have any bad memories, it was a really fun shoot. Yes, I was a little more aware when I went to the Goyas.

So you were with very important people around.

Yes, they told me. But is that Maribel Verdu he is the most amazing person there is. He brought me gifts for being the bad guy in the movie and having to treat me badly. They were all like friends and they did it to make it known that way.

You could have continued working tirelessly and yet you did specific things very well chosen.

There was a very long break because the only thing I did after that was the movie Invasivewith Daniel Calparsoro, a very small character and then came The Adventures of Captain Alatriste which was a tremendous disaster. From eleven to fifteen I did nothing and there I had a normal life. My parents didn’t want me to Snow White because they were so scared. In the end it is a job. Of course, when more things came to me and I decided to do them, I have had wonderful support. They have also helped me when it comes to combining my work as an actress and my studies.

How does it feel when someone as important in Spanish cinema as Enrique Urbizu calls you not once, but twice?

I did the first season of giants, I loved the role because playing bad is what I like the most in the world. In the second season the role was even bigger and cooler. Working with Enrique is incredible, he is the director with whom I have felt a connection in which I know that he is going to let me do it because he wants what I give him. He gives me a lot of confidence in that sense. when he told me he was going to do Freedom and I had written two chapters of the series I remember it as one of the happiest days of my life. At fifteen or sixteen you do realize who Enrique Urbizu is and I just wanted to continue working with him for the rest of my life. After viewing of giants It was when he told me: ‘next time, in autumn and with ponies’.

Which brings us to your passion, horses. Where does it come from?

My great-grandfather had a horse and my father, who is a soldier, spent time in the Royal Guard riding a horse. I was very small, two years old, and he rode me on them. There’s a club I used to go to with him and all I wanted to do was ride a pony. My mother wanted me to do all the sports except this one because she thought it was extremely dangerous.

I know you have a plan B if this interpretation thing fails.

No, I have a plan A. It’s a plan A because I never wanted to be an actress. Everything has come to me because yes. I started to like it when I did giants and not even with the first, with the second season. I always knew that I wanted to study for a career and I am also aware of the instability of the acting world. I’m already unstable myself, so I never wanted to have that other instability in my life. I always liked psychology a lot, so I decided to study a career that I liked and then do what I wanted.

Do you have references in the world of acting?

One of the actresses that I love is Eve Green, despite the fact that he has not had very visible roles. I like what she transmits, her vibe, and her way of gesturing. The role that she played in Penny Dreadful It’s been one of my favorite things in the world, I’ve been obsessed with it for a very long time. I also like actors who play roles that make you feel intimidated, like Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders either Tom Hardy in Taboo.

