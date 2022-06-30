Sofía Pachano wears the most youthful outfits for this season

Sofia Pachano She is one of the most complete artists in our country. She knows how to dance, sing, act and found a new vein that also makes her stand out: cooking. In addition, she has a super identifiable and cool style with cool and modern outfits like the suits.

As we said above. each person can add a different component to the same costume. Sofia Pachano He has a very cancherous attitude with the suitsthat’s why we chose it to give us inspiration this winter.

Sofia Pachano surprises in her first outfit with a costume apple green with cropped pants and long blazer. The influencer combined it with an orange top with a round neckline and white Adidas sneakers. Although we see other looks in the same video, the costume it is the most modern.

Sofía decided to combine this vibrant color set with another shocking hue like orange. Similarly, if you are not convinced, you can opt for a white, nude or black top, and look just as good and on trend as the artist.

Sofía Pachano proposes a violet suit for this winter. Photo: Instagram.

Again, Sofia Pachano surprise us with a new costume in purple. We have seen several suits in this shade, thanks to celebrities like Blake Lively or Sandra Bullock. Similarly, the actress launched her style and combined it with a fuchsia shirt that matched the inner material of the blazer.

Here, the set is super flattering for all bodies because the pants have an extra high waist and are cropped, which allows your legs to look more stylized and your waist more marked. The loose, padded blazer helps add volume to the top and draws attention to the waist for an hourglass silhouette.

Sofía Pachano finds the most classic and timeless suit for this season. Photo: Instagram.

Finally, Sofia Pachano I carry a costume super chic with white pants, bright brown top with deep neckline and beige blazer. This is a more nocturnal look, where you can play more with your makeup, hairstyle or accessories such as long earrings or a striking necklace.

Pants with a belt and high waist will always help you to show off your waist and define it, achieving an hourglass silhouette. More than anything, we recommend it to those women with a rectangular figure – narrow shoulders, narrow hips and a straight waist – like the one in Sofia Pachano.

Sofia Pachano gives us three ideas for this season for us to wear suits more top and trending.

*Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have any doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!