Sofía Telch, the daughter of Ninel Conde and Ari Telch: who is she and Instagram photos | Celebs from Mexico | SHOWS

The daughter of Ninel Count Y Ari Telch, unlike his parents, he has not wanted to pursue an artistic career like his parents; What’s more, she doesn’t like media exposure and has asked her parents on more than one occasion to avoid talking about her or her personal issues in front of cameras. However, in these days of May, her name has begun to echo in the world of entertainment as a result of information that assures that Sofía Telch Conde is fighting and estranged from her mother.

The magazine TV Notas published, exclusively, an interview with a friend of Sofía’s, whose name they did not want to reveal, in which she assured that the daughter of the Aztec artists is leading a wild life, of parties and alcohol continuously, a fact that her mother does not see with good eyes, and that would have been one of the reasons for the confrontation between the two.

Another reason for the fight, always according to the aforementioned medium, is that Sofía views with suspicion and shame the public life that her mother has led and leads, which is why the 25-year-old would be with rebellious attitudes so upset Ninel.

The young woman is now 25 years old (Photo: Sofía Telch Conde / Instagram)

WHO IS SOFÍA TELCH, THE DAUGHTER OF NINEL CONDE AND ARI TELCH?

Sofia came into this world on May 7, 1997, which is why she recently turned 25 years old. She is the product of the marriage of Ninel Conde and Ari Telch, who married in 1996. Unfortunately, after two years of marriage, the couple divorced and Sofía was left in charge of her mother.

Since she was a teenager, Sofia has tried to stay away from the flashes of the show; However, she studied a related career, since she studied Journalism and Media Production, and currently she works as a writer.

In 2014, Sofía lived for a time with her father, Ari Telch, in Cuernava, Morelos; This is due to the constant scandals in which her mother was involved, which is why it is believed that the version that mother and daughter have a bad relationship is not unreasonable.

The last confirmed thing that was known about Telch Conde is that he was working in Los Angeles, United States, in the production of commercials, until before the pandemic. Currently, her Instagram account – which she created because she was tired of people taking photos of her and posting them as if it were her, as she pointed out at the time of creating it – has more than 84 thousand followers. However, she draws attention to the fact that to date the young woman has deleted most of her photos and has only left one publication.

Ninel Conde’s daughter with her father, Ari Telch (Photo: Sofía Telch / Instagram)

NINEL CONDE TALKED ABOUT RUMORS THAT HER DAUGHTER IS FIGHTING WITH HER

Ninel Conde was in the United States recording for “Your face sounds to me” but she has already returned to Mexico and behind the scenes of a presentation she was consulted for the information that came out in the magazine TV Notas. The 45-year-old actress assured that she is proud of her daughter and she only focuses on the positive things and not on the bad talk.

“I would not call it controversial (that information), I would call it infamy, but God is great and loves me and my family, he blesses us, so we have to count the blessings and listen to positive things”Conde told the Delarosatv channel. At the same time, he stressed that she, as her mother, will always breastfeed for her. “I am proud of the daughter I have and I will always defend her. What do I do about the criticism of Sofia for the information that came out? I (am) supporting her, you know she doesn’t like the (artistic) medium.”said the Mexican singer and actress.

