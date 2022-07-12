Sofia turned 50! The Colombian who conquered Hollywood | THE UNIVERSAL

From then on, she began her artistic career, a fortuitous event that led her to leave behind her studies in dentistry. “My best success as the dentist I never was: that my son does not have a single cavity,” she is quoted in an article in El País de España. Her cheeky and daring humor characterize her.

The possibility of becoming a public figure took her by surprise when she was just a teenager. While she was on one of the Colombian Caribbean beaches, a photographer approached her to propose that she participate in modeling and television projects. Thus, and with only 23 years, she began to walk the national catwalks. Read here: Sofía Vergara returns to television with a new project

Far to the north of Colombia, in the city of Barranquilla, Sofía Vergara was born 50 years ago, the woman who, with her talent, physical appearance and accent, joined the list of Spanish-speaking actresses (along with the Mexican Salma Hayek and the Spanish Penélope Cruz). ) that are successful in the United States.

Her most popular role, and the one that brought her fame without return, is that of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, in the comedy series “Modern Family” (2009 – 2020), available today on Star+. In it she represents a Colombian woman, mother of two children, married to an older man. She loving, funny and exaggerated when expressing herself, strident and with difficulties in English.

This performance brought him some criticism because with it he embodies and enhances one of the strongest Latin stereotypes, especially with regard to women: sensual and clueless. However, this has not been a problem for her. “I think I will be stereotyped forever, but I am not afraid. I am Latina, I have this accent and I am lucky to have gotten this role and shown people that I can be funny,” she reads in her Imdb bio.

For her performance as Gloria Delgado, she was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards and eleven Screen Actors Guild Awards. It may interest you: Sofía Vergara will give life to a Cartagena drug trafficker on Netflix

A long way

Before her fame exploded with the American television series, Vergara had already participated in other productions. In 1991 she was in the Mexican telenovela “Muchachitas”, in 1994 she presented the program “Persiana Americana” and, a year later, she returned to the screen as an actress in “Acapulco, cuerpo y alma”, on Televisa.

Among many other accolades, she won the 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Television Ensemble (Comedy) and the 2017 People’s Choice Awards for Best Actress in a Comedy.

More recently, she was a judge on the 15th season of America’s Got Talent and began pre-production on the Netflix series: “Griselda”, in which she plays Griselda Blanco, a Colombian drug trafficker nicknamed “La godrina de la cocaine” or ” The black widow”.

the best paid

The TV star has been, for the past eight years, one of the highest-paid actresses in the world, according to Forbes magazine.

By 2020, its income, a product largely of the Hollywood box office, reached 43 million dollars (more than 196 billion pesos) per year, thus surpassing Angelina Jolie (who reached 35 million dollars) and the Israeli Gal Gadot (which reached 31 million dollars). It may interest you: The nude with which Sofía Vergara celebrated National Coffee Day

For that year, the magazine reported, the Colombian earned approximately $500,000 for each episode of “Modern Family” and for being part of the cast of “America’s Got Talent” received at least $10 million per season. All this without taking into account her advertising work with recognized brands.

This Sunday, July 10, he celebrated his 50th birthday in the company of family and friends.