Sofia Vergara: 10 things you don’t know about the Modern Family actress







Sofia Vergara has a fantastic accent, a great comic streak and an enviable body. She was born in Colombia and had a long career before becoming world famous thanks to Modern Family. She is a model with enviable shapes, and she is a determined woman who has been able to fight her own battles.

Sofía Margarita Vergara Vergara was born and raised in Barranquilla, Colombia. She has five sisters, and received her education in a bilingual private school, where both Spanish and English were spoken. Her career began when she was found on the beach by a photographer. Since then, she has worked as a model and on television. Between 1995 and 1998 she became famous for conducting a travel program called Fuera de serie, which gave her some fame in the United States. His first film role, however, came in 2002 with Big Trouble – A suitcase full of trouble. We all know her from her role as Gloria in Modern Family, for which she earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy.

Sofia Vergara has many things to tell: here are 10 facts you didn’t know about the actress.

Sofia Vergara: film and career

1. Sofia Vergara began her television career in Spanish, both as an actress and as a model and TV presenter. His first role on television? In a Spanish-language soap opera, Acapulco, Cuerpo y Alma, in 1995. In the same year he began to lead the travel program Fuera de Serie. His first film role dates back to 2002, but not only: also his appearance an episode of the famous TV series All in family. For years, Sofia Vergara’s career continued to flourish: she won one role after another, both on television and in film, in both English and Spanish. The turning point came in 2009, with Modern Family. The show made her really famous not only in the United States, but throughout the world.

From there, lots of high-profile ruaoli arrived. First of all as a voice actress: in an episode of The Cleveland Show, neither The Smurfs, Happy Feet 2, Emoji – Turn on the emotions, an episode of The Simpsons and on several occasions Family Guy. At the cinema, then, she devoted herself to comedies: how Escape in stilettos, And Bent – Criminal Police. In 2019 she was Angela Ramirez in They are and in 2020 he concluded as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett the series that became cult Modern Family which closed its doors in 2020. Sofia Vergara in 2021 he will lend his voice to Zaina in the film Koati.

Sofia Vergara: hot

2. Sofia Vergara is the hottest. We don’t say it, but the rankings of several magazines in the world also say it. In the rankings of the hottest women, Sofia Vergara not only appears consistently, but also wins notable placements. In 2002, she was awarded 23rd place in Maxim’s Hottest Women of the Year, 25th in 2005 and 39th in 2008. In the 2002 Ask’s Most Desirable Women by Men, Sofia Vergara appeared at 30th. place in 2002, and took first place in 2012.

3. Sofia Vergara is famous for her curves: who would have thought that, growing up, he had some problems with his body. In fact, during her adolescence, she became convinced that she was too thin, and came to wear two pairs of jeans, one on top of the other, to make up for it.

4. Sofia Vergara has never undergone plastic surgery. It seems that everyone in Hollywood does it, but not so for Sofia. Her face and body are so perfect that someone has questioned themselves, but the answer is no: no needles for Sofia. And she plans to stay away from it for quite some time.

5. Sofia Vergara’s religious education caused her some problems. The actress, in fact, received a Catholic education, and a rather rigid one. According to the actress, religion has kept her, at least initially, from accepting some jobs as a model and actress, for fear of embarrassing her parents. It was when a teacher at the Catholic school she attended advised her to accept her first role in a TV commercial that she got her soul in peace about it.

Sofia Vergara naked for Women’s Health

6. Sofia Vergara posed nude at age 45 for Women’s Health. And it seems that Sofia Vergara doesn’t like to show herself naked, but that she made an exception for the first world issue Naked of the magazine. Originally, her agent encouraged her to do this because she “looks like a 20-year-old”. But Sofia knows that the body of a 45-year-old woman is very different, and she decided to show it with pride: as enviable as her body is, she was happy to undress for the magazine as and with the body of a mature woman , and not a fake girl.

7. Sofia Vergara is actually blonde. She’s Latina, and her brown hair looks great. But they are not natural: she is in fact natural blonde, and she decided to dye her hair brown early in her career to conform more to the Hollywood perception of Latin women.

8. Sofia Vergara fought her own battle with cancer. Sofia Vergara is a woman with an enviable body and career, but she had her own difficulties to deal with. In fact, in 2000, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, which she later had to remove for treatment.

Sofia Vergara: Instagram

9. Sofia Vergara on Instagram with her husband Joe Manganiello. The two got married in 2015, but nothing is really official until it shows up on social media, right? And Sofia Vergara did not disappoint the fans, making them part of her special day, step by step. We saw Sofia’s son, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara, accompany her to the altar. We saw the couple exchanging vows, walking down the aisle as husband and wife, dancing together for the first time. We saw the cast of Modern Family celebrate with the colleague, and the performance of Pitbull. Of course, they quickly became one of Hollywood’s most followed and loved couples. And Instagram.

10. Sofia Vergara became a mother at 19. She is now married to Joe Manganiello, but his first marriage dates back many years. In fact, Sofia Vergara got married at 18, and gave birth to their son Manolo at the age of 19. Now, Manolo is 24 years old.

Sources: TVOverMind, PPcorn, Women’s Health, IMDb