Sofía Vergara: 12 things you don’t know about the actress

Sofia Margarita Vergara Vergara (yes, in her full name she has the surname twice) or simply Sofia Vergara is arguably the most famous Colombian-American actress in the film industry. In addition to working as an actress, she is also a television producer, presenter and model. The actress has built her career over the past twenty-four years and today she can proudly say that her name is a true institution and today she is ready to produce the new film as well. Zorro. La Vergara is incredibly smart, funny and beautiful. It’s one of those penthouses that gets more and more beautiful as time goes by and its life is as interesting as a work of art. But are you sure you know everything about Sofia Vergara? Here are some things that you will probably have missed.

The origins

The actress was born on July 10, 1972 into a very large family in Barranquilla, Colombia. La Vergara has five siblings and countless cousins. Although he has lived in the United States for most of his life, he still carries Colombian culture with him and has not forgotten his origins at all. she is very proud of where she comes from.

Sofía Vergara’s career between films and TV series

La Vergara had supporting roles in the crime drama Four Brothers of 2005 and in the comedy Meet the Browns in 2008, before appearing as Mama Morton in the Broadway revival, Chicago in 2009. In the same year another great opportunity presented itself at the actress’s door, when was chosen in the cast of Modern Family as Gloria Delgado Pritchett. For this role she was nominated for an Emmy Award. After 11 seasons, Modern Family officially ended in 2020.

Plan A: Did you know that the Modern Family actress wanted to be a dentist?

After graduating from high school, Veragara continued her studies at the University of Colombia. He spent a few years there, working hard for get a degree in dentistry. This was her goal, she had never thought of becoming an actress until one day, while she was on the beach with her family, a photographer asked her for a photo. Shortly thereafter she shot a commercial for Pepsi, but continued her studies for another two years, until she realized she had a real chance to become a model. He then gave up his studies and began a film career.

Sofía Vergara has a son

Aside from her rising career as a model, Vergara got married as soon as she turned 18 to her high school boyfriend, José Gonzàlez, and a year later they had a son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. At 20, the actress left her husband and the couple divorced after just one year of marriage. Vergara raised her son by herself, who when she grew up decided to follow in her mother’s footsteps and become an actor too. After 23 years, the Vergara she remarried in 2015 to Joe Manganiello, becoming one of the most attractive couples in the world.

Sofia Vergara on Broadway

Immediately after filming the pilot episode of Modern Family of ABC, in 2009, the actress also made her Broadway debut. Her role was that of a prison matron named Mama Morton in the famous show called Chicago. This role is iconic because it is played by Queen Latifah in the film version. Having a role in a Broadway show also meant discovering the actress’s singing skills and – according to reviews – she did a great job. The show ran for two months and was a great success.

Various disputes

In 2009, the famous show Modern Family it first aired and many have started talking about Vergara’s acting. Gloria Pritchett was a beautiful and very funny Latina married to a significantly older man. Many have interpreted this choice of manufacturers as the reproduction of Latin stereotypes. Thankfully, the actress was strong in her response when she explained that the character is based solely on the characteristics of strong Colombian women, such as her mother, aunts and sisters.

Loading... Advertisements

Her role as a producer and narrator

The original show Desperate Housewives it was an absolute success and not just in the United States. The show made such an impact internationally that countless reproductions were made around the world. The best adaptation, however, is that of the Colombian version, called Amos de Casa Desesperados. The executive producer of the show was none other than Sofia Vergara, who took on the role of narrator of the show, which aired from 2007 to 2011.

Businesswoman

Aside from her work as an actress and model, Vergara is also an entrepreneur. She has always had a strong business sense, releasing her lines of jewelry, furniture, clothing and lingerie. Speaking of furniture, above all, he has a collection called Sofia at the rooms to go. The clothing line instead can be found at KMart and the jewelry instead at Kay Jewelers.

His accent

Vergara’s accent has been criticized very often for being too exaggerated. However, it may be true that the actress has a very strong accent, but that is her voice and she is very proud of it. On many occasions he has spoken of his exaggerating the accent a little just because of the show. Many believe that it is a very sweet thing that she is attached to her origins, even if only through the accent.

Sofía Vergara survived cancer

In 2000, the actress was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and kept it secret all year. Vergara spoke about it for the first time in 2011 and expressed all the suffering for the difficult moment. She still takes thyroid hormones today to help control her metabolism and has regular blood tests to see how she is doing.

What is the heritage of Sofía Vergara? She was rich even before she became famous

Before becoming internationally famous, Vergara founded a management company in 1994 together with his manager Luis Balaguer. They called the company Entertainment and LWE. After more than twenty years, the company is one of the largest Latin American talent management companies in the country.

Sofía Vergara is on Instagram

Sofia Vergara has an Instagram account that has more than 20.7 million followers. On her profile she shares not only photos from various sets or projects, but also pieces of her life, with her husband Joe Manganiello, with her son and with the people she loves most.

Read also Constantine: 10 curiosities about the film with Keanu Reeves