Sofia Vergara and the nightmare of too big breasts

Sofia Vergara reconfirms herself as one of the most ironic protagonists of the international television scene. Known for her enthralling sympathy, the actress of the series “Modern Family “ revealed one of her most feared nightmares: the search for lingerie for her great otherwise. The occasion is that of an interview for the US edition of Vanity Fair, where the star talks about himself across the board.

Originally from Colombia, where she inaugurated her career as a model and actress in the 90s, she soon moved to Los Angeles. And it is precisely in California that, he says with extreme self-irony, the chest problems would have begun. “My breasts are huge” – explains – “All my life, buying a bra has been a nightmare. When I moved to Los Angeles, I found a place that made underwear for strippers “. And mimicking the discomfort of having to lie down with breast contanto, he adds: «Believe me, I wish I had fake breasts. It’s not funny”.

Regarding his statuesque figure, the interpreter of Gloria Pritchett in “Modern Family” also throws a dig at the critics. The forty-two-year-old actress, now romantically linked to her colleague Joe Manganiello, is accused of frequently wearing the same style of clothes, between shape dress and enveloping sheath dresses. “Sometimes I read in the press:” Sofia is still wearing the same dress. ” And I would like to answer: “What the hell would you like me to wear? Of course there is a reason why I choose this style!”.

Loading... Advertisements

From the unmistakable Spanish accent, Sofia maintains her ability not to take herself too seriously even when she is asked, now cyclically, why she has not yet reached perfect pronunciation in English after so many years in the United States. “I hired a teacher” – points out – “and you have to work so hard. It’s exhausting. And it’s boring too. I also have a bad ear. I have been in this country for about twenty years and I still speak like this … When I went to auditions I could only focus on the position of the language. It wasn’t acting. So I thought: “if I can’t find a job with my accent, it’s not a job for me” “. With hindsight, the choice turned out to be a winning one: the Latin accent is the real trademark of his irresistible acting.