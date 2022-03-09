Sofía Vergara, Angelina Jolie and the 5 highest paid actresses in Hollywood – Metro Ecuador

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we present to you the five best-paid Hollywood actresses in the world who, in addition, have great talent and an extensive career.

The following figures presented are based on the last list published by “Forbes”, in 2021.

1. Sofia Vergara

The Colombian is the only Latina who is positioned in this count and does it big with first place. It is estimated that she earns 43 million dollars a year.

She was successful in the series “Modern Family”, which also helped boost her career, making her one of the public’s favorite actresses.

On the other hand, he also earns income by being the image of various brands.

In addition, for each season of “America’s Got Talent”, Sofia receives at least 10 million dollars.

Sofia Vergara. Photo: Getty Images.

2.Angelina Jolie

The actress has achieved a series of successes thanks to her work in productions such as “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”), “El Turista” (“The Tourist”), “Maléficent” (“Maleficent”) and “Eternals”.

It is estimated that he has earnings of 35.5 million dollars a year.

But beyond her facet as an actress, Jolie has also focused on helping various altruistic causes and is a special envoy of the UN High Commissioner.

Angelina Jolie. Photo: Getty Images.

3. Gal Gadot

The former Miss Israel has managed to position herself in the public’s taste by giving life to “Wonder Woman”.

In addition, this 2022 premiered the film “Muerte en el Nilo” (“Death on the Nile”) and is preparing her character as “Queen Grimhilde”, better known as the witch from “Snow White”, for the next live action that Disney will release from this story.

It is estimated that the artist earns 31.5 million dollars a year.

Gal Gadot.

4. Melissa McCarthy

The interpreter has won the affection of the public with her comedy tapes. Among his most famous films are: “The Queens of Crime” (“The Kitchen”), “Welcome to Los 40″ (“This Is 40″), “Armed and Dangerous Girls” (“The Heat”) and “Ghostbusters” (“Ghostbusters”).

This 2022 the live action of “The Little Mermaid” will be released, in which Melissa gives life to “Ursula”, the villain of the story.

McCarthy earns an estimated $25 million a year.

Melissa McCarthy. Photo: Getty Images.

5. Meryl Streep

Considered one of the best drama actresses in history, Meryl has several successful projects and each of her films is synonymous with guarantee.

Remembered for productions such as “Julia”, “The Bridges of Madison” (“The Bridges of Madison County”), “The Hours” (“The Hours”), “The Devil Wears Fashion” (“The Devil Wears Prada” ) and “Don’t Look Up”.

In addition, Meryl has been nominated 21 times for the “Oscar Awards”.

His annual income is estimated at 24 million dollars.