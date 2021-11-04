News

Sofia Vergara becomes the queen of drug trafficking Griselda Blanco in a new TV series

Sofia Vergara becomes the queen of drug trafficking Griselda Blanco in a new TV series (Thursday 4 November 2021) The actress Sofia Vergara prepares to transform into Queen of the drug trafficking Griselda Blanco for a new series Netflix license plate. Sofia Vergara she is ready for a major physical transformation to play the drug trafficker Griselda Blanco in a new series. The project, consisting of six episodes, will be destined for Netflix and was conceived by Ingrid Escajeda, already in the team of successful shows such as Empire and Justified. The project Griselda will tell the life of Griselda Blanco, one of the best known drug traffickers of all time. The woman, who will be played by Sofía Vergara, was …Read on movieplayer

