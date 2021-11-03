News

Sofia Vergara becomes the queen of drug trafficking Griselda Blanco in a new TV series

Zach Shipman
Actress Sofia Vergara is preparing to transform into the queen of drug trafficking Griselda Blanco for a new series from Netflix.

Sofia Vergara she is ready for a major physical transformation to play the drug trafficker Griselda Blanco in a new one series.
The project, consisting of six episodes, will be destined for Netflix and was conceived by Ingrid Escajeda, already in the team of successful shows such as Empire and Justified.

The Griselda project will tell the life of Griselda Blanco, one of the best known drug traffickers of all time. The woman, who will be played by Sofía Vergara, was a devoted mother and a lethal mix of charm and ruthlessness that allowed her to manage her family and business, becoming known as “the Black Widow”.

Ingrid Escajeda will be in charge of writing the script, as well as being part of the production team and being the showrunner of the series. Producers will also include Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz and Carlo Bernard.
Vergara, who will also be producing, said: “Griselda Blanco was an incredible character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to run a billionaire empire years before the most famous male criminals we know so much about. We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés and Netflix to bring this story to his life on the screen.“.
Newman added: “The project has fascinated me and Sofia for years and we are grateful that she and her LatinWe partners have chosen us to help her tell that story. Sofia is a brilliant talent and her passion, coupled with a fantastic story conceived by Doug and Ingrid, and directed by the incredible Andrés Baiz, means we have a truly exciting series to share with viewers.“.


