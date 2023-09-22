Sofia Vergara bucks the trend with the season’s hottest retro swimsuit

Sofia Vergara is one of the most beautiful Latin American women and one of those who have achieved the greatest success in the United States in the world of entertainment. Outside of television, the beautiful Colombian is successful on social networks, especially when she uses many beach looks.

On her Instagram account, the actress already has 31 million followers from every cardinal point and that makes her a true influencer. The postcards that the Colombian has left for us show her looking absolutely stunning as ever as she has been considered one of the sexiest Latin Americans on English-speaking TV since the beginning.

Sofia Vergara. Source: Instagram @sofiavergara

Sofia Vergara continues to fascinate everyone with her bikini

Look Sofia Vergara She drives her fans crazy on the social network Meta because despite her age she shows a body worthy of admiration and is extremely enviable for her incredible curves which have always been one of her most remarkable features and also one of her virtues. . World of show business.

From what you can see in yourself Instagram, the Colombian woman left us some time ago a photo with an animal print bikini where she shows us that she is one of those women who have fascinated everyone for many years. The idea is to wish a happy birthday to a family member but everyone agreed on their look.

Sofia Vergara. Source: Instagram @sofiavergara

without a doubt, without a doubt Sofia Vergara and Salma Hayek are two who have achieved the greatest success. This time the Colombian once again shows how a two-piece swimsuit can turn Instagram upside down but she is still active in the world of acting, making it clear why she is one of the few women in Latin America .

