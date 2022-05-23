Sofía Vergara conquers her 49 in an animal print swimsuit

The Colombian actress and model who lives in the United States, Sofía Vergara raises sighs with her statuesque figure and she looks radiant in one of her most recent social media posts, where she shares a series of very seductive photos in a swimsuit.

It is a one piece design with Dolce and Gabbana brand animal print that notches your curvy silhouette and that falls in love with its revealing and risky cut, lower back but also a very high shot to the sides.

The print is leopard, thus adding a flirty and stylish touchMeanwhile he Logo of the firm that designs appears in golden letters in front, very small but right in the middle at chest height.

The presenter also accompanies with some dark square sunglasses, very trendy for its chic sophistication and that we have seen several celebrities wear lately, which tells us that Sofía Vergara is very much in tune with the fashion avant-garde.

Her makeup is simple but emphasizes her lips, which she paints pale pink; while she lets her long hair shine and is dyed a almost blonde browna perfect shade for the season spring Summer that gives freshness and joviality.

His followers write to him that he looks spectacular and that is without a doubt radiates beauty and her figure looks great in this swimsuit; so they praise her that she looks very pretty and really amazing with a curvaceous silhouette of envy.

His celebrity friends also recognize him, such as Sarah Hayland, his co-star on the series. ModernFamily, who writes to him: “Are you serious?”, referring to the fact that Sofía Vergara leaves us breathless with this publication; or the model Charlotte McKinney, who writes: “unreal” along with emoticons of a face with heart eyes.

In the meantime, she continues to work as a judge on NBC’s talent show show, America’s Got Talentnext to Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

He will also star this year in the miniseries for Netflix, Griseldaa biography about Griselda Blanco, a Colombian woman who was a drug dealer in Miami, and who the actress will bring to life by taking the title role in the program.