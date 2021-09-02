Sofia Vergara, controversy for the joke at the Golden Globes 2017

Sometimes, trying to make people laugh at all costs, one goes too far. This is what happened to Sofía Vergara during the award ceremony of the Golden globes. In introducing Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters, the Modern Family interpreter opened the speech with the following sentence: “The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has an anal tradition …”

Pretending to be excited, the actress continued: “I didn’t mean … they have an anus tradition … They have a tradition where each year they choose children of famous performers to help with the presentation and delivery of the awards. This year the duties of Miss Golden Globes will be fulfilled by the three beautiful daughters by Sylvester Stallone e Jennifer Flavin, Scarlet, Sistine and Sophia Stallone. “

Many suspect that the error was actually a carefully prepared gag and Sofia Vergara herself seems to confirm this hypothesis with her post on Instagram in which she shares a photo of herself during the backstage, accompanied by the words: “I look lonely behind the scenes, but I was trying to make up my anus joke hahhahha !!!!”

The pun evokes the problems with English of the character played by Sofia Vergara in Modern Family, the beautiful Gloria, but the excess of vulgarity and the irony on the English of the Latinos were not appreciated by the public who poured on social media heavily criticizing the Colombian-born actress.

“I wish we lived in a world where Sofia Vergara doesn’t have to constantly make fun of herself to exist” one user wrote on Twitter, while another tweeted “For Sofia Vergara to continue to participate in ceremonies where one has to make fun of her accent and her knowledge of English is really something I can’t understand.”

