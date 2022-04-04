Entertainment

Sofía Vergara copied Karol G and captivated her with her beauty

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Sofia Vergara49 years old, is a actress and model Colombian but which for several years has been based in United States. She has won several awards such as the People’s Choice Award and has been nominated several times for the Golden Globe, grammys and Emmy. In the last few days, she turned on the social media with some photos with change of look.

It was confirmed that Vergara He was also part of the halftime superbowl, an event that took place on Sunday, February 13. The actress starred in the commercial for the telephone company AT&T which lasted 30 seconds. The advertising was done in Spanish since the idea was to capture the Latino audience. She was not alone since she was accompanied by her compatriot Melissa Borge.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

What happened to Adela Noriega? Alicia Machado reveals where the actress lives: VIDEO

24 mins ago

Toni Costa shares a tender photograph with Alaïa, her “true love”, and Evelyn Beltran reacts

35 mins ago

Sandra Bullock is still the queen of romantic comedies, and The Lost City proves it

37 mins ago

Presenter says that Vicente Fernández did not attend the Grammys; his mistake went viral

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button