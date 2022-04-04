Sofía Vergara copied Karol G and captivated her with her beauty

Sofia Vergara49 years old, is a actress and model Colombian but which for several years has been based in United States. She has won several awards such as the People’s Choice Award and has been nominated several times for the Golden Globe, grammys and Emmy. In the last few days, she turned on the social media with some photos with change of look.

It was confirmed that Vergara He was also part of the halftime superbowl, an event that took place on Sunday, February 13. The actress starred in the commercial for the telephone company AT&T which lasted 30 seconds. The advertising was done in Spanish since the idea was to capture the Latino audience. She was not alone since she was accompanied by her compatriot Melissa Borge.

In recent days, the news was released that Sofia Vergara will have a leading role in a series of Netflix. The 49-year-old Colombian will play the role of Griselda White, where she will play a devoted mother who creates one of the largest drug empires. The story is based on real events and this woman was known as the black widow. The series will have six episodes.

The mentioned series in which he will work Sofia Vergara will have as debutant actress the Colombian singer Carol G. The one born in Medellín will join the famous Colombian singers who performed in this 2022 both on the big screen and on the small screen.

In honor of your friend, Sofia He made a post on his Instagram account that surprised all his followers. In it, she can be seen wearing a pink bikini that enhanced her figure. But the detail that caught everyone’s attention is that the actress has blue hair just like Carol G. He also added a comment that says: “Inspired @karolg.”

The Latin actress transcended borders with various roles such as in the series modern-family. However, Vergara She had to go through hard times in her personal life since years ago she was diagnosed with cancer. Sofia He commented that due to a routine exercise, he was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 28 and began radiation treatments.