Sofia Vergara exudes elegance in a dress of feathers and sequins | Special: Instagram

Colombian actress, Sofia Vergara, dressed in a dress of feathers and sequins to grace the sixth day of auditions for the hit reality show “America’s Got Talent” and captivated his faithful admirers with his incomparable elegance.

Flaunting her statuesque figure, Sofia Vergara, posed captivating from the studio of the NBC network wearing a black strapless midi dress made with sequins and feathers that she complemented with long earrings and platform sandals.

The 49-year-old model, actress and presenter squandered her unparalleled beauty showing off her long golden hair straightened with a parting in the middle and a heavy makeup that highlighted her outlined cat eye, her smoky eyes, her tanned cheeks and her full chocolate lips.

The acclaimed artist originally from Barranquilla, Colombia, has conquered the audience with her charismatic personalityher incomparable beauty and statuesque figure in every broadcast of the popular American television program since 2020.

Lhe season 17 of the reality show “America’s Got Talent” will begin on May 31 with Terry Crews as host and a panel of luxury judges made up of Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and the show’s executive producer Simon Cowell.

Sofia Vergara was recognized with her star on the Walk of Fame in 2015 and is considered one of the best comedic actresses on American television and one of the most influential Latin celebrities in the entertainment industry.

The wife of American actor Joe Manganiello Earned countless nominations and awards for her role as Gloria Pritchett on the popular series “Modern Family.” which premiered on ABC on September 23, 2009 and ended on April 8, 2020.

Sofia Vergara is one of the most acclaimed and sought-after Latin artists in the entertainment industry and throughout his extensive career he has starred in remembered photo shoots, iconic magazine covers and successful advertising campaigns.