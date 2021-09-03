Sofía Vergara fighting with her ex over the fate of their frozen embryos

The actress wants to destroy them, the former Loeb, with whom she had resorted to this fertilization technique, no. Is the right not to want to be a mother stronger or the right to want to be a father?



In early April, Nick Loeb filed a lawsuit against Sofía Vergara to prevent her from destroying two cryopreserved embryos. A couple of years ago, the Colombian actress and her ex-boyfriend had resorted to reproductive techniques, then tried a surrogacy and then they broke up. Now he wants to use the embryos and she doesn’t want to.

The questions that the case raises are many. Some are not at all easy to answer. Can Loeb, for example, have embryos implanted in another woman without Vergara’s consent? Whose I am frozen embryos and what happens in the event of a dispute? And again: do embryos have the right to be born?

The answer also depends on the laws of the individual states. In the USA only 9 states have a law which determines what to do in the event of a custody battle (this is being discussed in Illinois). In disputes there is a tendency to favor those who are against the implant. In short, the desire not to become a parent seems to be stronger or, to put it another way, the violation of this unwillingness seems to be more serious than the frustration caused by denial in case of disagreement.

It is not the first time that two individuals have disagreed on the fate of their embryos. The first case in the United States was that of Davis v. Davis: then it was the husband who wanted to destroy the embryos and the wife who wanted to donate them to a childless couple. The Supreme Court had agreed with him.

In Europe the legal battle of Natallie Evans it had reached the European Court. After producing and freezing some embryos, Evans and her husband broke up. However, the woman would have liked to use the embryos for herself, the man had withdrawn his consent.

Even that time, first the British courts and then the Court had favored the unwillingness to become a father. The decision had been even more difficult because Evans could no longer have children genetically of his own, but inevitable and obligatory. Maternity certainly cannot be imposed, the judges argued, and this principle must also apply to paternity. Especially since the economic and legal aspects of being forced to become a father must also be considered.

Clinics typically ask couples what they want to do in the event of a separation or death. It seems that Vergara and Loeb had argued about the second scenario but not the first. When you decide to have a child, you often don’t think about the possibility of breaking up, changing your mind or arguing, thus leaving an undetermined future that you don’t even think about. But then you change your mind and the custody of the embryos can become a real moral and legal puzzle.

Consent laws also change from state to state. Law 40, for example, allows you to change your mind only up to the production of the embryos and not up to the implantation (article 6, paragraph 3: “The will can be revoked by each of the subjects indicated in this paragraph until the moment of fertilization of the ovum“). What would happen in the event of a dispute? If the woman were to want to use the embryos against her partner’s opinion, Italian law would probably give her right.