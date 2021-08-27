News

Sofia Vergara her photo in lingerie on Instagram is … hot

Sofia Vergara has decided to share a very provocative old photo of her on Instagram in honor of the summer that is now “coming.”

Sofia Vergara she recently chose Instagram to share an old one of her own photo very provocative in which she wears only lingerie; the star of “Modern Family” has published the image in honor of the season of the year he loves the most, the summer, which as he wrote in the caption by now “is coming“.

The actress has decided to share on Instagram a personal memory inherent in the days when she worked as a model in the nineties. In the snapshot, Vergara is seen, with long blonde hair, wearing only a blue lingerie set as she looks straight into the camera.

Another classic throwback, this time to the nineties, because summer is coming!!!! “wrote Vergara in the caption of the post which in a few hours received more than 300,000 likes and through which the former model immediately earned the praise of her admirers.

Gorgeous, simply gorgeous, and in case no one has told you yet: people love you! “wrote one fan.”I love you Sofia, you have always been my idol, I would like to become like you, you are so sexy, beautiful and smart“added another.

It is not the first time that Sofía Vergara has published images of this kind, indeed, the actress since the beginning of the year has posted many souvenir photos in a bikini and more recently has shared a splendid shot, also dating back to the nineties, in which she poses on a giant shoe cabinet.


