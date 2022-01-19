Sofia Vergara is Griselda Blanco in the first photo of the Netflix series about the drug trafficker

Actress Sofia Vergara is the star of the new Netflix series about the life of the drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, here is the first official photo.

Netflix shared the first picture of the series, in six episodes, Griselda with star Sofia Vergara in the role of the famous drug trafficker.

The project was conceived by Ingrid Escajeda, already in the team of successful shows such as Empire and Justified.

Griselda: Sofia Vergara in a photo from the series

The Griselda project will tell the life of Griselda Blanco, one of the best known drug traffickers of all time. The woman, who will be played by Sofía Vergara, was a devoted mother but also a lethal mix of charm and ruthlessness that allowed her to manage her family and business, becoming known as “the Black Widow”.

Ingrid Escajeda will be in charge of writing the script, as well as being part of the production team and being the showrunner of the series. Producers will also include Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz and Carlo Bernard.

Vergara, who will also be a producer, said at the announcement of the series: “Griselda Blanco was an incredible character whose ruthless yet ingenious tactics allowed her to run a billionaire empire years before the most famous male criminals we know so much about. We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés and Netflix to bring this story to his life on the screen.“.

The cast also consists of Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans, 24), Juliana Aidén Martinez (Prodigal Son, The Blacklist), Alberto Guerra (Narcos: Mexico), Alberto Ammann (Narcos), Christian Tappan (The Great Heist), Diego Trujillo (Metastasis), Paulina Davila (Luis Miguel), Gabriel Sloyer (Narcos), Juliana Aidén Martinez, Martin Rodriguez (Detrás de la verdad) and José Zúñiga (American Crime Story, Versace).