Sofía Vergara is inspired by Karol G and wears her blue hair in a cute pink swimsuit

Sofía Vergara was inspired by Karol G’s turquoise hair look and wore that striking shade of hair. “Inspired”, wrote the Colombian actress when posting the image on her Instagram account and mentioning the interpreter born in the same country.

This inspiration from Sofía Vergara already has more than 834,804 likes and hundreds of comments, including Karol G’s: “🤍🌸🌸🌸”, the Colombian singer put it.

These are some of the other comments that have been left to Sofía Vergara in her account after this publication with blue hair: “Ha, ha we all walk in Karol G mode”, “Bichota”, “definitely your color” and “The hair is everything” are some of the comments that can be read in the publication.

Karol G’s turquoise hair has inspired more than one person. A few months ago, Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez dyed his hair just like Karol G and started a wave of rumors that he could be having a romantic relationship with Anuel’s ex-girlfriend.

“James Rodríguez and Karol G will be a couple?” Someone asked in the Instagram post where Rodríguez showed off his turquoise hair. “I think this is a message for us to get,” another person responded.

Recently, Becky G also used a filter to put her turquoise hair like that of “La bichota”. The singer showed herself in a cute video posted on her Instagram account.

“@karolg Number 1 Fan. Becky G x Karol G = Real G’s baby. MOMMY BREAKING”, wrote referring to “Mami”, the song that they both sing and in which they throw strong “hints” for Anuel, Karol G’s ex-boyfriend who is now having an affair with Yailin “the most viral”.

“You look prettier than me”, The Colombian singer replied and that comment so far has more than 45,000 likes.

Keep reading: