Sofia Vergara is the highest paid actress on TV.

How much do TV stars earn?

It is a fact that American actors, in addition to being beautiful and (most of them) young, boast a dizzying cachet.

For a long time, the highest paid was Ashton Kutcher. The star of Two and a Half Men, however, as of this year he is not the highest paid actor on TV. This honor now goes to Sofia Vergara from Modern Family which, according to Forbes, earned $ 30 million between June 2012 and June 2013.

The magazine released its list of the 20 highest paid actors on TV, and Ashton was beaten, still placing him in second place. While Vergara makes $ 175,000 per episode, like her Modern Family peers, her earnings are pretty impressive. As well as doing commercials for brands like Diet Pepsi And Cover Girl, the Colombian actress also has a clothing line for the Kmart chain.

Although Kutcher is no longer at the top of the charts, Demi Moore’s ex-husband is by no means shabby. The 35-year-old star, in fact, rake in about $ 24 million in a year, mostly thanks to the sitcom Two and a Half Men. Add to this: the starring role, in the cinema, in the biopic on Steve Jobs, and his continued receiving checks from reruns of That 70s Show, broadcast in syndication.

To get an idea of ​​how much worth it the work of our TV favorites, below you will find the Top 20.

1. Sofia Vergara ($ 30M)

2. Ashton Kutcher ($ 24M)

3. Jon Cryer ($ 21M)

4. Ray Romano ($ 16M)

5. Mark Harmon ($ 15M)

6. Neil Patrick Harris ($ 15M)

7. Patrick Dempsey ($ 13M)

8. Tim Allen ($ 11M)

9. Kaley Cuoco ($ 11M)

10. Mariska Hargitay ($ 11M)

11. Angus T. Jones ($ 11M)

12. Tina Fey ($ 10M)

13. Michael C. Hall ($ 10M)

14. Melissa McCarthy ($ 10M)

15. Ellen Pompeo ($ 10M)

16. Charlie Sheen ($ 10M)

17. Johnny Galecki ($ 9M)

18. Jim Parsons ($ 9M)

19. Cobie Smulders ($ 9M)

20. Alec Baldwin ($ 8M)

