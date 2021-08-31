Sofia Vergara is unrecognizable in her first modeling photo at the age of 11

We bet if we hadn’t told you it was about Sofia Vergara, you would hardly have been able to spot the actress in this throwback photo she posted on Instagram!

The star posted an image dating back to when he was 11 years old (today he is 46) and was already starting his career.

“The first photoshoot in Barranquilla when I was only 11 years old“he wrote in the caption, referring to his hometown in Colombia, the same from where he also comes from Shakira. Judge for yourself, would you have recognized her without knowing it was Sofia?

The look is in full 80’s style, with a pink jacket with giant buttons, a belt that doesn’t hold anything and a high-waisted denim skirt.

Loading... Advertisements

Sofia Vergara worked as a model until she became a well-known face in Latin America at the age of 17, thanks to a Pepsi commercial.

From there began the first appearances on TV. Now he is one of the stars of the series “Modern Family“, for which it received a lot of nominations for the biggest awards on the small screen.

ph: getty images