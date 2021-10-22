Sofía Vergara launches her inclusive lingerie line

Sofía Vergara, in addition to being an actress, she is also an entrepreneur who launched her lingerie brand on the market, Eby. Its philosophy is to make comfortable, seamless underwear that is perfect for every body shape. The appeal of fashion addicted led her to partner with Walmart and, recently, she unveiled one new line of lingerie which takes its name and offers comfortable and affordable clothing. The offer, in this case, is vast both in terms of models and colors.

Sofía Vergara collaborates with Walmart: the new lingerie line

Presenting her new underwear collection, Sofía Vergara said: “I’ve always believed that being comfortable with what you wear underneath your clothes is just as important as what you wear on the outside. I am so happy to offer women of all sizes and skin tones underwear and bras that will make them feel confident and comfortable. But also supported and sexy. I created my own Walmart fashion line to give all women the opportunity to purchase high quality clothing at an affordable price. And I am so excited that these new articles will continue to do so“.

Among the articles must have of the new underwear collection by Sofía Vergara stands out the demi bra with floral lace and satin straps, available in both black and red. On the other hand, the triangle bra has a floral setting which features a soft embroidered cup available in toasted almond color or black, entirely covered with flowers. Elegant and refined is also the wraparound dressing gown that the same actress of Modern Family wears, with colorful and lively prints, ranging from polka dots to flowers up to animalier touch. And, speaking of animalier, in the catalog there is also a zebra-striped nightgown. The new lingerie line with the signature of Sofía Vergara aims at beauty and to inclusiveness, ideal for any body shape.

READ ALSO: About You collaborates with Leni Klum and launches a capsule collection