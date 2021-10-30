News
Sofía Vergara launches the new inclusive lingerie line
Sofia Vergara, besides being an actress, she is also an entrepreneur who has launchesto market its brand of lingerie, Eby. Its philosophy is to make comfortable, seamless underwear that is perfect for every body shape. The appeal of fashion addicted led her to partner with Walmart and, recently, she unveiled one new line from lingerie which takes its name and offers comfortable and affordable clothing. The offer, in this case, is vast both in terms of models and colors. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walmart Fashion (@walmartfashion)
