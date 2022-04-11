Sofía Vergara leaves little to the imagination with a tight swimsuit on the beach: PHOTO

Sofia Vergara She is one of the most beautiful and talented Latinas in Hollywood. The Colombian captivated everyone in the United States, not only because of her talent, but because of her incredible beauty and body. The latter being the one that has brought him a large number of likes and love comments on social networks. On this occasion, the actress shared some photos that left everyone with their mouths open, since it appeared with a bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

The Colombian women took advantage of his official Instagram profile to share some photos on the beach, but not just any kind of photos, some where she was very well accompanied and showed her statuesque body in a tight swimsuit that molded to her figure.

In the photos you can see the Colombian appears next to a horse, which became her accomplice for the postcards that raised the eyes of all her followers. in one of them She appears in profile showing her flat abdomen and her shapely legs. While in the second the shot is more closed, here appears in front of the camera with a seductive look.

The postcards you shared are not recent, since in the publication made it clear that it was a “tbt”, that is, a memory of Thursday. But this topic was left aside, since it served to remember a trip to the beach and in the process show her followers how beautiful she is. The latter did not go unnoticed among her fans who filled her with love.

next project

At the moment, the actress who lives in the United States is preparing her new participation in a Netflix series called “Griselda”. in this project She will be accompanied by her compatriot Karol G, who is practically debuting as a histrionics.

In the series, Sofía will play the protagonist ‘Griselda Blanco’, a business woman who created one of the most important drug cartels in the history of organized crime. Here she will leave aside the classic roles she performs to give life to a mother who dedicates herself solely and exclusively to caring for her children as if there were no tomorrow.

