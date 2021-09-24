Sofia Vergara naked and proud at 45 – Photo

The Modern Family star posed without clothes for the cover of Women’s Health magazine.

(KIKA) – LOS ANGELES – If you think a 45 years a star is no longer willing to pose naked, you are very wrong. Ask a Sofia Vergara, star of Modern Family, which has just been photographed without clothes on for the cover of the new issue of Women’s Health.

No shame, indeed, the Vergara she is proud of her physique no longer as resplendent as it once was: “Here is a 45-year-old woman who can show off her body – says the actress in the interview – It is no longer like it used to be, when only young girls could make such a cover. I’m 45, and even if I wanted to, at this point in life, you can’t be perfect anymore. It’s not that she hates this or that she’s upset about it, it’s just the reality. They all change and I’m seeing it on my skin “.

It’s still: “I want to look at my age in a positive way. Being obsessed with wanting to look younger doesn’t do any good, it’s something that can drive you crazy“.

JOE MANGANIELLO SINGS FOR SOFIA VERGARA

Video by Alessandro Cona