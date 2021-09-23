Sofia Vergara nude on Instagram: the sexy photos of the Modern Family actress (PHOTO)

Sofia Vergara, interpreter of Gloria in the Modern Family TV series, has published some nude photos of herself on social media, taken in 2015 for Vanity Fair by Annie Leibovitz.

Sofia Vergara shared on Instagram some photo risque of herself, including one that portrays her naked in a bathtub. The shots represent the behind the scenes of a 2015 photo shoot made for Vanity Fair.

That Sofía Vergara represents one of the most sensual and beloved actresses on the international serial scene is certainly not a mystery and in the past few hours it was the same interpreter of Modern Family to remind her numerous followers on Instagram. The 48-year-old star, who played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the multi-year TV series, has published a series of photos dating back to 2015 and showing the behind the scenes of a photo shoot made for Vanity Fair, during which she also posed nude in a bathtub with only bubbles covering his body. In another image, we see Vergara wearing a skin-tight leopard bodysuit with her hairdresser Serge Normant fixing her hairstyle. Then there is a shot that shows the actress in the moment in which she is the protagonist of a “grip” paired with a model, and another in which she is lying with a dog lying on her back. The images were taken by the iconic photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Loading... Advertisements

Recall that Sofia Vergara is currently engaged as a judge of America’s Got Talent, a show that allows her to earn 10 million dollars per season. Not by chance, Forbes reported that Vergara was the highest-paid actress in the world this year. Between screen appearances and sponsors, the actress would have earned a total of $ 43 million. At the time of the eleventh and final season of Modern Family, Vergara was earning $ 500,000 per episode (for a total of 18 episodes).

Once, Vergara told Glam Belleza Latina: “I’m not ashamed to say that I love making money. I like business and the truth is that I save a lot more than I spend. I invest. I plan for the future. I have a special eye for opportunities and work harder than anyone could expect. It’s fun to shock people with my business ideas. Most people only see me as Gloria“.