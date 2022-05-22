Entertainment

Sofía Vergara raises the temperature with an animal print bodysuit at 49 | PHOTO

The actress and model from Barranquilla, Sofia Vergarasurprised her loyal Instagram followers with some images in which she appears sensual, for which she immediately captured the attention of all users on this social network.

Sofía looked spectacular posing with an animal print swimsuit from the Dolce & Gabbana brand, with which the beautiful Colombian actress celebrated the arrival of the weekend.

Without a doubt, with this series of images, Vergara He returned to leave a new proof of the spectacular figure that he has at his 49 years.

Sofía Vergara shows off her great body

In the photos, Sofa posed from the front and from the back, showing off a high-waisted swimsuit with an open back, perfectly revealing her beautiful figure.

This series of images, Sofia Vergara accompanied them with the phrase “Finally the weekend!! Sunny. Getting ready for summer.”

This publication caused many positive reactions and compliments among her thousands of fans, because in the photos with a swimsuit, the actress has revealed a stylized figure.

Sofía Vergara leaves little to the imagination with a tight swimsuit on the beach: PHOTO

Sofía Vergara likes good wines and shows it on Instagram | PHOTO

