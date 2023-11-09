Sofia Vergara rocks the networks with a photo in Miami

Colombian actress and businesswoman Sofia Vergara shared a photo on her social networks in which she is seen wearing a bikini and a pearl necklace on a beach in Miami.

The image, which has already received more than 850 thousand likes on Instagram, is a memory of her beginnings as a model and the importance of skin care from the sun.

“That’s why I’m religious about using Transforma at 51 years old. The Modern Family hero wrote, “All those years of sun without sun protection in the 1990s!” Wrote, referring to changes in society’s habits regarding the use of sun protection.

The photo also serves to promote her own brand of sunscreen called Toti, which is “sun protection with multiple benefits” according to her social media profile.

The brand is part of the actress’ venture, which has been dedicated to the beauty and health business for many years.

Sofia Vergara is one of the most famous and recognized Latin celebrities in the United States, where she has developed a successful career as an actress and businesswoman. Since he arrived in Los Angeles and began acting, his career has continued to grow until he has become one of the most popular figures in television and film.

It should be remembered that, last July, it was revealed that Sofia Vergara was single again after announcing her separation from fellow actor Joe Manganiello. On that occasion, the couple announced that after seven years of marriage, they had ended their relationship and would begin divorce proceedings.

However, a few weeks ago the Colombian was spotted during Kim Kardashian’s birthday party.

Also read: Venezuelan comedian Marco talks about everything with Otola in El Mananero (+video)

Editorial Cubans around the world