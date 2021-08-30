Sofia Vergara shows her photos from the 80s and 90s

Sofia Vergara cheered her fans by posting on Instagram some shots of the past, which portray her very young together with friends and family: images that refer directly to the 80s and 90s. In the photos Sofia poses replicating grimaces sexy but deliberately funny, where her beauty appears undeniable even at a very young age. A little nostalgia for the Colombian actress, who wanted to celebrate the anniversary of her hometown, Barranquilla, with a sequence of school photos and his family clan.

One shot in particular captures the attention: Sofia and her friends pose in typically summer costumes and outfits, complete with flowers and floereal necklaces to adorn their look, but what stands out is the grimace that Sofia dedicates to the camera lens. Despite the big mouth, the actress appears fascinating and time does not seem to have passed for her, as the followers themselves have pointed out.

Beautiful and bright from an early age, but also funny and a lot self-deprecating: distinctive characteristics of the character of the Colombian actress, who has always focused on sympathy as well as her beauty. In the other shots on Instagram Sofia shows her home quarantine in the company of her son Manolo and her husband Joe Manganiello, certainly a boring but comfortable seclusion, given the elegance and spaciousness of the Beverly Hills home.

The exits are almost completely forbidden except for technical necessities, while the rest of the time is engaged in household chores including cleaning, recipes, taking care of the two dogs and cutting the hair of the niece. Claudia Vergara. A completely new normality imposed by the presence of the coronavirus, which has forced the whole world into a long-term quarantine. A slowness that Sofia wanted to cheer up with vintage shots and a music video dedicated to her hometown, a still very strong love for the Colombian actress, particularly tied to her roots and her land.

