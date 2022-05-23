Sofía Vergara stirs up Instagram showing off her curves at 49 in a tight high-cut bodysuit

A few weeks from reaching the fifth floor, Sofia Vergara He showed that 49 years old can carry themselves with great pride.

The Colombian sexy bombshell, who on July 10 will celebrate her five decades of age, stirred up the networks with an image where she shows off her curves with a tight high-cut girdle-type bodysuit, in blackin which he reveals that all his attributes are in place and very well.

It is a garment that is part of the new collection of its clothing line that is sold in Walmart stores in the United States.

The image was uploaded to his Instagram account where there was fire in the comments of his fans.

“splendid!” model Carina Zavline wrote.

Bold, as always, Sofía posed with the confidence that comes from having a career spanning almost three decades and also a strong presence as a Latina in the Hollywood market.

Married to actor Joe Manganiello since 2015, the curvaceous surprises with new clothes, but it also has brand new productions.

The Colombian stars in the limited series based on the life of the famous drug trafficker Griselda White with the title of ‘Griselda’.

So far it is known that it will be a series of six episodes in which they will seek to tell the story of a business woman, also Colombian, intelligent and ambitious who founded one of the most profitable drug cartels in history, according to what has been said. about.

To give life to “The Black Widow” or “The Godmother of Cocaine” the sexy actress was transformed, changed the color of her hair and hairstyle, according to a photograph that circulated of the series that will arrive through Netflix.

