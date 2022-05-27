Sofía Vergara SURPRISE with a tremendous swimsuit at 49 years old

Sofia Vergara has become one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood, the performances of the Colombian continue to open doors for different projects not only on American television, but also on digital platforms such as Netflix.

The actress is just over a month away from her 50th birthday, and this, far from bothering her, wants to show that she is in an exceptional moment, because on social networks she showed her statuesque figure.

Related news

In a publication on Instagram, the actress published three photographs to the delight of her followers, in which you show how the Colombian spends her weekends.

Vergara She wears a leopard bikini with which she exudes sensuality and reveals her voluptuous figure. Posing in different ways, the publication of the Colombian is close to a million reactions.

The publication of Vergara It has caused a stir and the comments about her spectacular body were not long in coming. The also actress Sarah Hyland, with whom she shared in Modern Family wrote: “ARE YOU KIDDING ME” (you’re kidding), taking with surprise what Vergara showed.

Charlotte Mckinney model and actress wrote “Irreal”, while the Colombian actress, Paulina Dávila wrote “OMG que sesi” referring to the sensuality that with almost 50 years, continues to waste Sofia Vergara.

Sofía Vergara, with new projects at the door

The American series Modern Family was a turning point in the Colombian’s career as it launched her to fame, being one of the most watched programs in that country for 11 years, ending just in 2020.

After his participation in the successful series, Sofia Vergara He has undertaken several projects, for example the series with Netflix in which he will be the protagonist and for which there are high expectations.

The Colombian will put herself in the shoes of ‘Griselda’, a series prepared by the platform and that will tell the story of Griselda Blanco, one of the best-known drug traffickers in Colombia and an ally of Pablo Escobar in the Medellín Cartel.

AG