Sofia Vergara surprises with a ‘classic’ photo and leaves a strong message

The Colombian actress Sofia Vergara surprised her followers on social networks with an old photo in which she is seen from behind on a beach in Miami, wearing a bikini and a pearl necklace.

In a post uploaded to her Instagram account, Vergara promotes her sunscreen brand, Toti. “That’s why I’m religious about using the toilet at 51 years old. He wrote, “All those years of unprotected sun in the 1990s!”

Related topics



The Colombian actress referenced the cultural change that society has experienced regarding sunscreen use. in the 1990sTanning was considered a symbol of beauty and healthAnd many people were exposed to the sun without protection, increasing the risk of skin cancer and other health problems.

(MORE: Joe Manganiello: Sofia Vergara’s ex-husband has been spotted with his alleged new girlfriend).

Vergara said in an interview with ‘Harper’s Bazaar’, “I grew up in Barranquilla, Colombia, in a very tropical climate, and no one ever told you: ‘Don’t burn in the sun’ or ‘Don’t get tan. ‘.” He said, “I wish I had taken this decision earlier for the rest of my body too, but I didn’t, I just thought of saving my face and that’s it.”

Vergara is now a proponent of sunscreen use, and her throwback photo is an opportunity to remember the importance of protecting your skin from the sun.

Vergara’s brand name, Toti, is a nickname her brother gave her when she was a child. “In Latin America everyone has a nickname, and then that was mine,” he explained. “They called me Sophie, and they didn’t know how to say it.”

Sofia Vergara’s skin care brand

Colombian actress Sofia Vergara recently presented her new beauty and health brand, Toti. With a specific mission: to care for photo-aging skin with a 360° solution.

(Next: International media claims Tom Cruise would be interested in Sofia Vergara).

As stated on the brand’s site, the company aims to provide quality products with natural ingredients that are respectful to the skin. The Colombian actress is committed to offering products that help people showcase their natural beauty and protect their skin from sun damage.

(Read: Does Sofia Vergara already have a boyfriend? We tell you who will be the lucky one).

Apart from her beauty and health brand, the actress owns a clothing and shoe line, a talent management firm, a lingerie brand, and a digital media company.

Sun rays will be the main cause of skin cancer



More news in EL Tiempo

The scene that Matthew Perry asked to be removed from ‘Friends’ out of fear of the public

What is the best time to drink coffee so that it does not affect your health? experts answer

Miguel Varoni talks about lung cancer and his trials: ‘It was painless’

*This content was rewritten with the help of artificial intelligence based on information published by La Nación, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.



-The Nation (GDA) Time