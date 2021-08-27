Sofia Vergara talks about her battle against cancer: “I was lucky”

On the occasion of the Stand Up to Cancer marathon, Sofia Vergara talked about her battle against thyroid cancer which she was diagnosed with as a girl.

On the occasion of his participation in the Stand Up to Cancer marathon, Sofia Vergara spoke of his battle against the thyroid cancer who was diagnosed at the age of 28.

Modern Family 11: Sofia Vergara in an image from the final season

As reported by PEOPLE, initially, Sofía Vergara’s choice was to keep the disease hidden and to avoid talking about it. The actress exposed herself for the first time only in 2011 and expressed all the suffering for the bad moment she had experienced. On the occasion of the co-presentation of the Stand Up to Cancer event, the actress told: “At 28, during a routine medical examination, the doctor felt a lump in my neck. After several tests they told me I had thyroid cancer. When you are young and you hear the word” cancer “, your mind starts wandering. in many places, but I tried not to panic and I decided to get educated “.

Sofia Vergara also said she never used drugs or smoked and did not eat red meat. After receiving the diagnosis, the Modern Family protagonist thought of her son Manolo. The actress said: “I read every book and found out everything I could about this disease. I was lucky to have caught it in time and had the support of my doctors and, most importantly, my family. I learned a lot during that time, not only. on thyroid cancer, but I also learned that in times of crisis, unity is strength “.

Loading... Advertisements

Just last year, Sofia Vergara shared a photo on her Instagram profile and stressed the importance of periodic checks.

On that occasion, Vergara wrote: “And just to make the day even more stressful, I went to the hospital for the usual routine checkups!”. After undergoing the thyroid removal surgery, Sofia Vergara continues to take thyroid hormones to prevent hypothyroidism. In this regard, the interpreter said: “They removed my thyroid and I have to use drugs ever since. I got rid of the cancer, and it’s a big win but then I started thinking, ‘Oh man, now I have to live with this condition all my life … I have to take medications all my life and I have no thyroid. ‘I had to understand what was happening to my body and I have to say that in the last few years I have never had any problems. I am very strict with the way I try to do what the doctor, I go to my doctor religiously and do all the tests he prescribes “.

Chadwick Boseman’s wife also attended the Stand Up to Cancer marathon and paid homage to her husband by dedicating her version of I’ll be seeing you to him.