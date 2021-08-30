Sofia Vergara talks about her battle against cancer: “I was lucky” (On Monday 23 August 2021) On the occasion of the Stand Up to Cancer marathon, Sofia Vergara he talked about his battle against the cancer the thyroid gland that was diagnosed as a girl. On the occasion of his participation in the Stand Up to Cancer marathon, Sofia Vergara he talked about his battle against the cancer thyroid which was diagnosed at the age of 28. As reported by PEOPLE, initially, the choice of Sofía Vergara And was that of keeping the disease hidden and avoiding talking about it. … Read on movieplayer

