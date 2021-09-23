Sofia Vergara talks about her battle with thyroid cancer

Sofia Vergara recalled when she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, at just 28 years old

Sofia Vergara initially kept the ugly evil that was destroying her a secret; he spoke of it for the first time only in 2011, expressing all the suffering for the difficult moment faced. The actress of Modern Family, while co-presenting the telethon 2021 Stand Up to Cancer, he talked about it again:

At 28, during a routine medical examination, the doctor felt a lump in my neck. They did a lot of tests and eventually told me I had thyroid cancer. When you are young and you hear the word “cancer”, your mind starts wandering in many places, but I have tried not to panic and I have decided to educate myself.

Sofia said she never used drugs or smoked, and she also doesn’t eat red meat. As soon as she received the diagnosis she was very frightened and immediately thought, being a mother, of her son Manolo:

I read every book and found out everything I could about this disease. I was lucky to have caught it in time and to have had the support of my doctors and, above all, my family. I learned a lot during that time, not only about thyroid cancer, but I also learned that in times of crisis, unity is strength.

Sofia had to have her thyroid removed to lead a normal life, she still takes thyroid hormones to prevent hypothyroidism:

They removed my thyroid and I have to use drugs ever since. I got rid of the cancer, and it’s a big win but then I started thinking “Oh man, now I have to live with this condition all my life … I have to take medication for my whole life and I don’t have a thyroid”. I had to understand what was happening to my body and I have to say that in the last few years I have never had any problems. I am very strict with the way I try to do what the doctor says, I go to my doctor religiously and do all the tests he prescribes.

Last year Sofia shared with fans the importance of having regular checkups.

